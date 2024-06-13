GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Tamil film ‘Tractor’ is an ode to Tamil Nadu’s farmers

Ramesh Yanthra’s film talks about how the arrival of the machine sends a farmer’s life on a downward spiral

Published - June 13, 2024 03:34 pm IST

Akila Kannadasan
Akila Kannadasan
A still from the film ‘Tractor‘

A still from the film ‘Tractor‘ | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A Facebook video of a farmer in Thanjavur refusing to let debt collectors seize his trusty tractor, sowed the seed for Ramesh Yanthra’s feature film Tractor. The film, which will hit screens in August, marks the 53-year-old documentary filmmaker’s foray into feature films. “It talks about how a farmer’s innocent ways are spoiled by corporate development,” says Ramesh, about the film that was shot in Veppampoondi village in Salem.

Tractor is Ramesh’s way of offering gratitude to our county’s farmers. “The film starts and ends with maatu Pongal celebrations,” he says, adding that towards the end, instead of the actual bull, what is left is a replica of the same on the bonnet of the farmer’s tractor. Bull replicas, says Ramesh, are found on many tractors across Tamil Nadu. “Although tractors have replaced bulls in agriculture, farmers never forget to thank them,” he adds.

A still from the film

A still from the film | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Ramesh has documented maatu Pongal celebrations to minute detail. “I wanted to record this for the coming generations to understand and appreciate such rituals,” he says, adding that global audiences too might find it interesting to see how maatu Pongal celebrations have evolved over the years. Most of his actors are from Veppampoondi village, where Ramesh is from. “The male lead is played by Prabhakaran J, who gave up his IT career in the US to do organic farming at his hometown,” he explains. The female lead is Sweetha Prathap, who also has an IT background.

The entire film revolves around a farmer, his four to five-acre farm, wife, mother, and son. Ramesh says that he was keen on retaining the local dialect, which is why he roped in the headmaster of a school in the village to write the dialogues. “I moved to Chennai for work many years ago, and my Tamil has long lost the touch of the dialect of my hometown,” laughs Ramesh, adding that it helped that most of his actors were from Salem themselves.

From the film ‘Tractor‘

From the film ‘Tractor‘ | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Tractor is devoid of background score. “As this is a story about our land, I wanted it to be realistic; I did not want to enhance scenes or tone them down with music. What you hear and feel is the rawness of the landscape,” he says, adding that the story unfolds to the sound of the wind, cows mooing, and hens clucking.

The film features sync sound, and Ramesh says that despite budget constraints, they brought in equipment from Mumbai to record live sound. The film does have a song; it is rendered by actor ‘Kovilpatti’ Jeyalakshmi, popular for her own compositions of folk songs, particularly oppari.

Tractor is being produced by Jayanth V; cinematography is by Gautham Muthusamy. It is currently doing the rounds in the festival circuit.

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus / film festival / film making / society / human interest

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.