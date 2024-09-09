GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tamil film producer G Dilli Babu passes away at 50

G Dilli Babu, head Axess Film Factory, the banner behind films such as ‘Ratsasan’, ‘Maragadha Naanayam’ and ‘Urumeen’, died in the early hours of September 9, 2024

Published - September 09, 2024 01:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil film producer G Dilli Babu

Tamil film producer G Dilli Babu | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil film producer G Dilli Babu, aged 50, passed away in Chennai, in the early hours of Monday, September 9. According to sources, the producer died at around 12.30 am on Monday and the funeral is set to happen later today evening.

His production house, Axess Film Factory, confirmed his death via X and requested for privacy during this difficult time.

Dilli Babu has bankrolled several Tamil films like Ratsasan, Oh My Kadavule, Bachelor and Maragadha Naanayam. His production house also has multiple projects in different stages of production currently.

Tamil film industry to ban perpetrators of sexual offences for 5 years, enable legal aid for victims

Many producers, directors and technicians have expressed their shock over the demise of Dilli Babu. Director ARK Saravan of Maragadha Nanayam fame, in a tweet, mentioned that the producer gave him life through the film which marked his directorial debut.

Ashwath Marimuthu, whose debut film Oh My Kadavule was produced by Dilli Babu wrote on X that his life changed after narrating the film’s story to the producer.

Fellow producer SR Prabhu called Dilli Babu’s demise a “big loss to film industry”.

‘Meiyazhagan’ teaser: Karthi and Arvind Swami play cousins cut from different cloth

Music director Ghibran, who worked with the producer in Ratsasan took to X and said, “He had the vision to see big things and was a man with big dreams.”

‘The Greatest of All Time’: Trisha shares BTS images from Vijay - Venkat Prabhu’s ‘GOAT’

