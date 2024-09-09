Tamil film producer G Dilli Babu passes away at 50

Tamil film producer G Dilli Babu, aged 50, passed away in Chennai, in the early hours of Monday, September 9. According to sources, the producer died at around 12.30 am on Monday and the funeral is set to happen later today evening.

His production house, Axess Film Factory, confirmed his death via X and requested for privacy during this difficult time.

With a heavy heart, we announce the untimely passing of Mr. G.Dilli Babu sir, the esteemed producer and visionary founder of Axess Film Factory.

Dilli Babu has bankrolled several Tamil films like Ratsasan, Oh My Kadavule, Bachelor and Maragadha Naanayam. His production house also has multiple projects in different stages of production currently.

Many producers, directors and technicians have expressed their shock over the demise of Dilli Babu. Director ARK Saravan of Maragadha Nanayam fame, in a tweet, mentioned that the producer gave him life through the film which marked his directorial debut.

Ashwath Marimuthu, whose debut film Oh My Kadavule was produced by Dilli Babu wrote on X that his life changed after narrating the film’s story to the producer.

Dilli sir ! ! My heart is broken ! U were a wonderful producer and I ll cherish the love u had for me ! The moment of meeting u for the first time and narrating OhMyKadavule still flashes in my mind and makes me cry. My life changed after that narration ! I love u sir. RIP.

Fellow producer SR Prabhu called Dilli Babu’s demise a “big loss to film industry”.

Deeply saddened by the loss of producer #Dillibabu of @AxessFilm Factory . So many young and new talents were supported by him. A big loss to film industry. My condolences to the friends and family! Rest in Peace!!

Music director Ghibran, who worked with the producer in Ratsasan took to X and said, “He had the vision to see big things and was a man with big dreams.”