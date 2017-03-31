Positivity out of pranks

While April Fools Day often warns us to trust and believe no one, Tale Tellers Troupe India breaks that belief down and invites people to share their own pranking stories and to be the collective subject of laughter.

TTTI continues to empower those who struggle to find their voice. The popularity of the social movement has surged nationally since its founding in January 2014 with events in Delhi as well.

United by their common goal of creating a space of connectedness and respect through personal storytelling, TTTI leaders Santosh Mohan Veeranki , Lavanya Pallapi and Akankshya Abismruta explain how they each overcame their fears.

Founder Santosh elaborates, “Our aim is to make India stage-fear-free by 2026. It’s not something to be cured, but you can learn to deal with it and live with it and not allow it to overcome you. And, here, that only happens by getting more and more stage time. We teach a lot of tips and tricks but you have to implement them when you get up on that platform.”

Aerospace engineer Santosh is also a filmmaker— a passion which sets the scene for his unique origin story, “I was pitching a film to Ram Gopal Varma a while back. We had been bouncing ideas back and forth for a while as he was busy with several project simultaneously. So one day, he texted me and asked me to come to his office as he wants to discuss a plotline. So I go there and find three prominent producers there. Varma introduces me as the scriptwriter and tells me to start explaining the project. And at that point, I felt like my heart was about to burst out of my chest. I’d always been someone behind the scenes. I was intimidated by Varma’s piercing eyes. I had to stand and my mouth went dry and everything! That was the first and worst narration of my life. Obviously that film didn’t happen.”

On that note, Santosh’s thought to create an initiative became a reality. Beginning with just friends and friends of friends, the group grew bigger and attracted the like of Akankshya and Lavanya.

Akankshya shares, “My friend with whom I attended my first TTTI spontaneously shared her story about how she moved from engineering to literature. And I thought ‘If so many people can go up and say such personal stories and nobody’s actually judging them and are being very receptive about it, then why can’t I do that?’ I mean, for five years I had blogged about my leukaemia experience and my brother made a documentary about it, but I had never faced an audience. So when I started talking, I found I couldn’t stop!” A then-newcomer to Hyderabad from Orissa, Akankshya then made a promise to integrate TTTI into her life, and is now on the leadership commitee.

Lavanya is a self-proclaimed introvert and her college experience pushed her to deal with her social anxiety, “People scare me; not just new people. I didn’t physically go to school but I got good grades. After coming to college, I started having problems. On the workfront, I’m pretty poised and talk well but when it comes to non-professional, I’m like a cow! That’s when I joined TTTI and it helped a lot. Santosh has really pushed me to do more and provided a lot of support.”

Lavanya confesses she is still not completely over her pervasive fear as it is not something curable, “There are triggers and it kicks in every now and again. Even today when I go up on a platform and take a microphone, I freak out for the first five minutes, as if I’m dying. But when I start speaking, the crowd doesn’t judge me even if you trip and fall down. With that mindset, it’s a contributing factor to speak up.”

“You’ll see most of the people who attend our events are liberals,” points out Lavanya, “So nobody is going to judge you for what you have to say. And yes, although we are fighting stage fear which is our main goal, we are expanding our realm and hope to banish these taboos and superstitions in our society.”

Santosh provides a perfect analogy, “It’s like when you want to make sugar, so you have a sugar factory. A bi-product is molasses, which is a welcome bi-product.” All agree that the inherent comfort zone within the Troupe is what keeps people coming back; the open dialogue about sensitive issues such as illness, dark skin stigmas, gender and sexuality eradicate stage fear and fear of judgement.

The April Fools’ Storytelling event is the brainchild of Lavanya who admits she has been on the wrong end of countless jokes. Sadly, April Fools has had negative connotations for its association with bullying and ragging, but this event turns that inside out. “Girls always want to be written about and remembered because they are pretty or something— but not me. People remember me because I fell over four times in the same spot. So we were brainstorming ideas for our next event and April 1st just clicked in my head because people are going talk about me like that so why not just make everybody into fools as well?” Lavanya encourages other people to empower themselves and make the best out of a situation that does not always sit well.

Phoenix Arena hosts TTTI’s April Fools’ Storytelling on April 1 from 5:30pm till 8:00pm.

Tickets for Tale Tellers Troupe India’s April Fools Storytelling can be purchased through the event’s Facebook page.