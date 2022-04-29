Suresh Palakurthi makes a mark as a director with Telugu serials

Hailing from a middle-class background, his dream is to direct a movie

Hailing from a middle-class background, his dream is to direct a movie

Meet Suresh Palakurthi, a Telugu television director who is driven by refreshingly new ideas to improve the content and the medium’s visual appeal. His two daily serials — Janaki Kalaganaledu and the recent Enneno Janmalabandham (remakes of hugely popular Diya Aur Baati Hum and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein) — air on Star Maa (Monday to Friday, 9 to 10 pm). While Janaki… has recently completed 250 episodes, the visually-attractive Enneno made the 100-day mark.

Diverse stories

Suresh Palakurthi | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Directing serials with diverse stories that have been hugely popular in Hindi has been a challenge, admits Suresh. Janaki... is a slice-of-life family drama whereas Enneno... is a love story with a little girl in focus. “We had to stay true to the original story, elevate the content while not losing the Telugu nativity,” he explains.

The young director’s forte lies in handling emotional scenes. In fact, his directorial debut, Yamaleela - Aa Taruvatha (a sequel to the hit movie by the same name directed by S V Krishna Reddy) on ETV carries forward the mother-son bond. “I strive to elevate content either through visuals or emotions. In Janaki..., we had to showcase lively emotions in a family, how members squabble and the romance between a couple; but it was not intense. Whereas in Enneno… we had to show how love positively transforms an arrogant man. Exaggerated emotions or gestures will not work for all stories. When conveyed in the right proportion, emotions touch people’s hearts.”

The journey

A still from ‘Janaki Kalaganaledu’ | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Hailing from a middle-class family from Godavarikhani in Telangana’s Karimnagar district, Suresh’s big-screen dreams brought him to Hyderabad in 2015. His path towards direction was laid during the shooting of Maryada Ramanna by SS Rajamouli (Suresh calls him guru Dronacharya.). Equating himself to Ekalavya he says, “Analysing scenes after watching a movie was a routine during my school days. I used to think of the changes that could be made or why a scene was not shot in a particular way. I could not understand why I had these thoughts or how I was connected to those movies. Later when I saw Rajamouli garu shooting a scene, I felt connected and realised this is what I want to be.”

His journey began with the small screen as an assistant director in the serial Swathi Chinukulu on ETV Telugu. “Director Mallela Radhakrishna garu is my first guru under whom I learnt many skills. I wanted to gain expertise in television before I ventured into movies,” says Suresh, also the episode director for Mouna Ragam.

A workaholic, Suresh observes television will not lose its audience to OTT platforms. “The craze for streaming platforms is on the rise but the small screen has its charm among viewers of different age groups. Instead of run-of-the-mill mother-in-law and daughter-in-law squabbles or vengeful stories, challenging subjects with visually appealing scenes will retain the audience and bring in new ones also.”

A still from ‘Yamaleela - Aa Taruvatha’ | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The director gives his own example to wannabe actors and directors with big-screen dreams. “I am from a simple background, I came here alone and faced struggles at every step. One cannot stop the challenges but being dedicated to one’s art, working hard and never stopping dreaming will yield results. Luck and talent matter but when you get an opportunity, give it your best.”

Suresh’s mother passed away a decade ago, his father lives in Godavarikhani and his sister works as a lecturer in Karimnagar. Suresh, who is set to get married, informs us he will be busy for the next two months.