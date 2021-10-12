Entertainment

Superman comes out as bisexual in DC’s latest comic

A comic panel from ‘Superman: Son of Kal-El’   | Photo Credit: DC Comics

Out, out and away! — for Superman on National Coming Out Day.

Jon Kent, the son of original Superman Clark Kent and journalist Lois Lane, turns out to be bisexual in DC Comics’ latest iteration of the superhero’s adventures.

The young man kisses reporter Jay Nakamura in issue five ofthe comic book “Superman: Son of Kal-El,” which will be released on Nov. 9.

“It’s not a gimmick,” the writer, Tom Taylor, said in an interview from Melbourne, Australia, wearing a T-shirt with a rainbow-striped Superman logo.

“When I was offered this job, I thought, ‘Well, if we’regoing to have a new Superman for the DC Universe, it feels like a missed opportunity to have another straight white savior,” hesaid.

National Coming Out Day is observed on Oct. 11 to support lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.

“We didn’t want this to be ‘DC Comics creates new queer Superman,’” Taylor said. “We want this to be ‘Superman finds himself, becomes Superman and then comes out,’ and I think that’s a really important distinction there.”

Reactions have been mostly positive, Taylor said.

“I’m seeing tweets of people saying they burst into tears when they read the news, that they wished that Superman was this when they were growing up, that they could see themselves,” he added.

“People are saying for the first time ever they’re seeing themselves in Superman - something they never thought was possible.”

Jon Kent cares about climate crisis and refugees.

“He is as powerful as hope, faster than fate and able to lift us all and he’s a very new hero finding his way, fightingt hings his father didn’t as much,” Taylor said, who wants this to be the new normal.

“I hope this isn’t a headline in a few years time. I hope this isn’t trending on Twitter. I hope this just something about a person and good rep for everybody that that represents.”


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

Raghava KK’s $94,500 NFT — where introspection and technology meet

Shriya Saran and husband Andrei Koscheev welcome first child together

Nedumudi Venu: A great actor who nurtured deep links with Kerala’s cultural ethos, traditional art forms and literature

Kubbra Sait on how ‘Foundation’ marked ‘monumental growth’ for her life and career

Amit Trivedi dives into folk music, travels across India for his new independent label

Shanka Tribe makes instrumental organic music

Siddharth: If I wanted job security, I would have chosen a corporate career

Malayalam actor Nedumudi Venu passes away at 73

Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar on growing up with ‘Little Things’

Arjun Kapoor to star in thriller ‘The Lady Killer’

Amitabh Bachchan steps down as the face of a paan masala brand

Timothee Chalamet reveals first look as young Willy Wonka

Farm labourer builds life-size statue for ‘real-life’ hero Sonu Sood

Manchu Vishnu elected MAA president

SPP Bhaskaran’s film ‘Insha Allah’ set in Coimbatore, releases in theatres on October 15

‘The Inmates’, featuring 32 former residents of St. Thomas Hostel, Mar Ivanios College, is about camaraderie and crime

Jake Gyllenhaal in talks for Guy Ritchie’s next feature directorial

Samara Weaving, Bill Skarsgard join cast of ‘Boy Kills World’

‘Doctor’ movie review: An enjoyable comedy-caper that has Sivakarthikeyan playing down his strengths

‘House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths’ review: The autopsy of a society
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 12, 2021 11:13:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/superman-comes-out-as-bisexual-in-dcs-latest-comic/article36957407.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY