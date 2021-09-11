Sunday quiz: on music composers
Sunday quiz: on music composers
Easy like Sunday morning | One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain: Bob Marley
Sunday quiz: on music composers
1/10
1. Born on September 12, 1957, Hans Zimmer is a German musician who has composed the soundtrack for more than 150 films. His first appearance on TV was as the keyboardist in The Buggles’ music video for their song ‘Video Killed the Radio Star’. His first Hollywood film was Rain Man, and he has since been responsible for epic soundtracks such as Gladiator, Interstellar and the Dark Knight trilogy. Nominated several times for an Academy Award, he won one for a 1994 film. What movie whose score delighted kids and their parents won an Oscar for Zimmer?
1. Alfred Hitchcock didn’t plan to have music in this scene, wanting it to be sparse with only the sound effects. He practically doubled composer Bernard Herrmann’s salary after seeing the scene with the music composed for it. Although the music is in three movements, the most recognisable is the second, which is just a single violin playing a series of discordant, screechy gliding notes. What movie and what scene was this?
1. John Barry was an English composer who started his musical career as a trumpeter in the British Army. In 1962, he arranged the soundtrack of a film, and a theme tune composed by Monty Norman based off a song called ‘Good Sign Bad Sign’, in the stage musical A House for Mr. Biswas. Barry went on to score 10 more movies in the same series, working on different versions of that iconic theme till 1987. Which series was this?
1. Joe Hisaishi is known for his beautiful sweeping scores and his experimentation with electronic, European classical, and Japanese classical music. In 1983 he and director Hayao Miyaki started collaborating, leading to one of the most successful partnerships in a certain industry. This led to Hisaishi’s characteristic gentle, melancholic tone becoming the trademark of Studio Ghibli, the best-known studio in the genre. What genre is this?
1. Austrian-born composer Max Steiner became one of the first composers to write scores for films after he moved to Hollywood in 1929. He scored for more than 300 films and won three Academy Awards. Referred to as the ‘father of film music’ he was an inspiration to many composers. His most famous score was for a film — still the highest grossing in history, adjusted for inflation — based on a 1936 novel by Margaret Mitchell. What film is this?
1. James Horner was an American composer best known for his integration of choral and electronic elements, and use of Celtic themes. His score for a 1997 film is the best-selling orchestral film soundtrack of all time. What film is this that also features an Irish dancing jig and an ominous piece titled ‘Hard to Starboard’?
1. Danny Elfman first rose to prominence as the singer-songwriter for the new wave band Oingo Boingo. He then shifted to composing music for films, and is known for his extensive collaboration with Tim Burton (all Batman films) and Sam Raimi (all Spider-Man films) and adapting the Mission: Impossible theme from the original TV series. He is also responsible for the iconic theme of the longest-running American animated series, which has had 706 episodes since it started in 1989. What series is this?
1. Howard Shore is a Canadian composer who started off in a jazz fusion band and then became the musical director for Saturday Night Live. After scoring for hit films such as The Silence of the Lambs and Mrs.Doubtfire, his most acclaimed work started in 2001 as he scored for a trilogy of films that won 17 Oscars in total. He went on to do the music for the sequel trilogy to this series. Which trilogy is Shore best known for?
1. Jerry Goldsmith was an American composer best known for his scores for five Star Trek films and three Rambo films. His opening fanfare for a certain production house debuted with the release of The Lost World: Jurassic Park in 1997. Founded in 1912, this is the oldest surviving film studio in the U.S. Which studio’s logo of a spinning globe had Goldsmith’s fanfare accompanying it?
1. Born on September 12, 1952, Neil Peart was a Canadian drummer and songwriter known for his incredible drumming skills and intellectual lyrics. His three-member band has been one of the most successful prog bands since their formation in 1974. They got their name when an ex-member’s brother suggested one that was short and to the point. What was the name, which was fitting because they were in a hurry to play, and because their music also has some incredibly fast, skillful playing from all three members?