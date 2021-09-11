Sunday quiz: on music composers

1. Born on September 12, 1957, Hans Zimmer is a German musician who has composed the soundtrack for more than 150 films. His first appearance on TV was as the keyboardist in The Buggles’ music video for their song ‘Video Killed the Radio Star’. His first Hollywood film was Rain Man, and he has since been responsible for epic soundtracks such as Gladiator, Interstellar and the Dark Knight trilogy. Nominated several times for an Academy Award, he won one for a 1994 film. What movie whose score delighted kids and their parents won an Oscar for Zimmer?