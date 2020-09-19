Sunday Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning

1. This show was originally titled House of Comics and was about three comedians living together in a house. When writer Jeff Franklin pitched it to ABC, they told him they were looking for something more family-oriented. So he turned it into a scenario where only one of the three was a comedian and the other two were a musician and a widower whose three daughters the others help raise. Which show was this that had a catchy theme tune that started with the words ‘What ever happened to predictability?’?