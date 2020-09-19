Sunday Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning
The only time a man can be brave is when he is afraid: Ned Stark
1. This gentleman, born on September 20, 1948, used to write stories as a kid and sell them in the neighbourhood for a penny. He had to stop when one of his stories induced nightmares in a young customer. He started writing his epic seven-part series in 1991 and is currently writing the sixth book. An adaptation of this series was made into a TV show that had an award-winning run of eight seasons, but had a somewhat disappointing conclusion. Who is this author and which TV show did his books inspire?
1. This show is about a Voice Input Child Identicant, who is an android built by Ted, an engineer, in an effort to assist handicapped children. To study human-android interaction, he takes it home and tries to keep it a secret. But their disagreeable neighbours, the Brindles, keep on popping up at the most unexpected moments — especially nosy next-door neighbour Harriet. How better do we know Voice Input Child Identicant and in which show would you have seen it?
1. Michael Crichton went to Steven Spielberg with a script for a movie based on events that happened in a hospital. They got talking about another book he was writing, and eventually that became the movie Jurassic Park. The first script was later picked up by another company and made into a TV show that ran for 15 seasons. Which show is this whose name is made of two letters denoting the part of a hospital where anything can happen at any time?
1. This American drama series follows the adventures of a teenage girl who is one of the ‘chosen ones’ and has to battle mythical beings and forces of darkness while trying to live a normal life of a schoolgirl. This show also showed the first usage of the word ‘google’ as a verb in media. Which show was this that launched the career of Sarah Michelle Gellar?
1. This show was originally titled House of Comics and was about three comedians living together in a house. When writer Jeff Franklin pitched it to ABC, they told him they were looking for something more family-oriented. So he turned it into a scenario where only one of the three was a comedian and the other two were a musician and a widower whose three daughters the others help raise. Which show was this that had a catchy theme tune that started with the words ‘What ever happened to predictability?’?
1. Lyndsy Fonseca and David Henrie, who played the narrator’s kids, had to shoot all of their scenes during Season 1 to work around the fact that Henrie was going through puberty. Therefore, they had to keep the secret about the show’s ending, around which the entire premise was built, for nine years. Which show was this that gave us the iconic phrase ‘legen-wait for it-dary’?
1. This show was initially titled Insomnia Café or Six of One and eventually got the single-word title we are familiar with now. It was usually shot in front of a live audience, except the cliffhanger episodes. When the series started, each cast member had a different salary, but in 1997 they became the first to negotiate as a group so that everyone got an equal salary, eventually earning a million dollars per episode. Which TV show was this that is almost always playing on some channel?
1. This show was produced by music production legend Quincy Jones, and he even cameos as a cab driver in the title sequence. The lead character and Quincy also composed most of the music for the show, which laid the foundation for the actor to become an award-winning musician in his own right. Which show was this that followed the exploits of a street-smart teenager from west Philadelphia as he is sent to live with his wealthy uncle?
1. This TV show follows the life of the title character as she faces the regular personal and social issues of being a teenager. One of the stand-out parts of the show was her animated alter-ego, who would translate her inner monologue at all times. The show won many awards for portraying how she and her best friends Miranda and Gordo dealt with multiple issues such as bullying and peer pressure. Which show was this that was led by the amazingly talented Hillary Duff?
1. The creator of this spooky show came up with the idea when he read a report that more than three million people claim to have been abducted by aliens. The show became a cornerstone of the Women in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) movement, thanks to one of the lead characters who is a skeptical detective. Which era-defining show was this that had the tagline ‘The Truth is Out There’?