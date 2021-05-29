Sunday Quiz: Cartoons and animations
Sunday Quiz: Cartoons and animations
Ssshh...be vewwy quiet. I’m hunting wabbit: Elmer Fudd
Sunday Quiz: Cartoons and animations
1. Born on May 30, 1908, Melvin Jerome was an American radio personality who was known as ‘The Man of a Thousand Voices’. His talent first came into prominence on The Jack Benny Program when a machine that was supposed to make automobile sounds failed during a live recording and he immediately improvised on the microphone. In 1936, he started working on projects for Warner Bros., through which he got global fame, especially through two series called Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies. How better do we know Melvin?
1. Looney Tunes was created to promote the music catalogue of Warner Bros., and that’s why it’s called ‘Tunes’ and not ‘Toons’. The name was inspired by Silly Symphony, which was another hit series, consisting of 75 animated musical short films that won many Oscars. Known for its innovation on technicolour and multiplane motion picture camera, which industry giant produced Silly Symphony?
1. This character is the official mascot of Warner Bros. Entertainment. He is known for his flippant personality and thick New York accent, and a catchphrase that has become iconic in pop culture. His official debut in 1940 was in the cartoon A Wild Hare, in which a befuddled bald hunter meets his prey but is unable to recognise him initially. Who is the character being hunted and what was his first line in this cartoon which went on to become iconic?
1. Dumas Horacio Tiberius Armando Sheldon is a character who is often voted as one of the most screwball characters of all time. Initially, his character was so ridiculously loud-mouthed and over-the-top that he soon became the second most famous toon in the series and earned his place as a completely unrestrained protagonist. He has a characteristic lisp and a white necktie. Who is this character who even played a parody of Buck Rogers?
1. Marvin is a character who is based on the Roman god of war. He wears hoplite armour, consisting of a helmet and skirt just like the god. Although he appeared in just five theatrical cartoons, his signature phrases ‘Where’s the kaboom?’, and ‘This makes me very angry, very angry indeed’ made him popular. As the only non-terrestrial character, where would you find Marvin living, and fittingly, what is the name of the Roman god of war?
1. Tweetie Pie was a Merrie Melodies cartoon that starred Tweety the yellow canary and Sylvester the cat. In 1948, it broke Tom & Jerry’s record streak of four consecutive wins (1943-1947) of a prestigious award, giving Warner Bros. their first taste of this honour. What award did Tweetie Pie win that has been won the greatest number of times (12) by Disney so far?
1. Sarcophilus harrisii is a carnivorous marsupial that is found only in small parts of Australia. Thanks to its large head and neck, it generates the strongest bite per unit body mass of any predatory land mammal. Its voracious appetite and surly disposition inspired illustrator Robert McKimson to develop a cartoon character who has a very short temper, travels in a vortex and will eat anything in his path. What is the common name of this animal that is also the name of the character?
1. A New Legacy is a live-action/animated movie that is slated to be released in July 2021. It stars LeBron James, the only basketball player to have won NBA championships with three different franchises as Most Valuable Player in the finals. This movie is a sequel to a previous one that was released in 1996 and starred a player, who was responsible for popularising the NBA around the world, teaming up with characters from Looney Tunes. What was the name of this film, which was the first feature film produced by Warner Bros. Feature Animation?
1. This now iconic phrase is the signature closing sequence for animated series by Warner Bros. After many variations in 1937, the now legendary sequence was finalised with the phrase being uttered by Porky Pig with his signature stutter. What is this phrase, which is also the title of the official art book of Warner Bros. and is used as an end slide in many quiz PowerPoint presentations?
1. Born on May 30, 1962, Kevin Eastman is an American author, illustrator, and former editor of the magazine Heavy Metal. While working at a restaurant, he fell in love with a waitress, followed her to another city, and while looking for a new job discovered Peter Laird, a comic book artist. Together, they created a franchise centered round a quartet of adolescent terrapins, born out of radioactive waste, who are skilled in martial arts. What series did Kevin and Peter create that in the 90s had global fame?