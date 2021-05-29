Sunday Quiz: Cartoons and animations

1. A New Legacy is a live-action/animated movie that is slated to be released in July 2021. It stars LeBron James, the only basketball player to have won NBA championships with three different franchises as Most Valuable Player in the finals. This movie is a sequel to a previous one that was released in 1996 and starred a player, who was responsible for popularising the NBA around the world, teaming up with characters from Looney Tunes. What was the name of this film, which was the first feature film produced by Warner Bros. Feature Animation?