Sunday Quiz: Animals in popular culture!

1. This author’s only book happened because she became disabled in a fall, began learning about horses and wrote the novel as an invalid. It became an immediate best-seller, with her dying just five months after its publication, but having lived long enough to see her only novel become a success. It teaches how to treat people with kindness, sympathy, and respect, and is a treatise on animal welfare. What book is this, which is narrated as an autobiographical memoir by the title character, who is not human?