Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning

1. On this day in 1884, a new attraction called the “Switchback Railway” was opened in New York’s Coney Island amusement park. LaMarcus Thompson designed it specifically as a ride rather than convert a pre-existing system. Two parallel tracks descended from 50-ft towers and gave people a view of the landscape. What was this the very first example of?

2. Born this day in 1890, English comedian Arthur Stanley started his career onstage in music hall. He was an understudy to Charlie Chaplin with whom he travelled to America on the same boat. In 1921, he starred in the movie, Lucky Dog, along with Oliver Hardy, and soon they became a legendary pair for three decades. How better do we know Arthur, and the duo?

3. On this day in 1903, this company was formed, eventually becoming the second most valuable brand in its sector globally. Initially created by Caleb Bradham and sold as ‘Brad’s Drink’, it was later renamed to advertise the fact that it relieved dyspepsia. What brand is this?

4. On this day in 1911, this company was founded as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company in New York and specialised in record-keeping and measuring systems. When it started making punch-card tabulating systems in 1924, it was renamed, which eventually became known by its acronym. Now the largest industrial research organisation in the world, which company is this that is also known as the ‘Big Blue’?

5. On this day in 1960, this cult psychological horror film opened in New York City. Shot entirely in Black and White, and revolving around a controversial subject it became a surprise hit even getting nominated for four Oscar awards. Which culturally significant movie is this that in its aftermath had many women complaining that they were afraid to step into the shower?

6. On this day in 1963, the Soviet Space Program launched their mission Vostok 6. The cosmonaut onboard spent three days in space (more than all the astronauts had done till then combined). Till date, the youngest and the only one to have done such a flight solo, who is this record-breaking person who as of 2024 is the only surviving Vostok cosmonaut?

7. On this day in 1967, Swiss-born Claude Nobs launched the first Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland that eventually became a legendary event. In 1971, a hard rock band was in the audience to watch musician Frank Zappa perform at a casino on Lake Geneva, when an audience member foolishly let off a flare gun. It caused a fire that burned the casino down but Nobs personally saved a lot of lives. The band wrote a song about this, which made them world famous. What band and song?

8. On this day 1977, this organisation was incorporated in California as Software Development Laboratories (SDL), by Larry Ellison, Bob Miner and Ed Oates. Eventually, they became the third-largest software company in the world. Which company is this, named after a character from Greek mythology who could predict the future?

9. On this day in 2010, this country became the first nation to institute a total ban on tobacco calling it ‘reprehensible regardless of whether it was viewed from a religious or a public health lens’. The ban was temporarily lifted in 2020 during the COVID crisis to stop the illegal traders coming from its neighbouring country, India. Which country is this?

10. On this day in 2018, during the World Cup, this technology was officially used for the first time. Referee Andres Cunha awarded France a penalty, leading to 2-1 win over Australia. What technology is this that a referee asks for by miming a box with his hands?

Answers

1. Roller coaster

2. Stan Laurel of Laurel and Hardy

3. Pepsi

4. IBM

5. Psycho

6. Valentina Tereshkova

7. Deep Purple — Smoke on the water, a fire in the sky

8. Oracle

9. Bhutan

10. VAR (Video Assistant Referee)

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley