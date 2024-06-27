GIFT a SubscriptionGift
The Sunday Crossword No. 3313

Published - June 27, 2024 09:02 am IST

Across

1 Finally enjoy prize after good turn (6)

4 Perhaps clubs holding all that remains: hands seen at ends of these? (8)

9 Section of certain material one may wish to escape (6)

10 Somewhere in Mexico, a Catholic by cupola, trembling (8)

11 Good old crossword setter: lad’s flipping getting top award (4,5)

13 River creature getting closer in Cockney’s game (5)

14 Leisure activity from which you may hope to be dropped? (9,4)

17 Esther shortly dons formal footwear, makes timely investment (6,3,4)

20 After a month, publication rejected letter from Athens (5)

21 Traditionalists hold out with loco beliefs in the end (3,6)

23 English books thrice rejected, embroiling English again in confrontation (3-2-3)

24 Dog tooth (6)

25 Secret agent’s drinking in pub by Earl’s woodland (8)

26 Plays safe in t-shirts, to some extent (6)

Down

1 Leave a fitness class, finding yourself off the deep end (5,3)

2 One with a compass – point’s lost by him? (7)

3 Drink the writer raised, it honours a family (5)

5 Looked back on scripture lessons: cool! (11)

6 Copy badly executed procedure (9)

7 Part of Croatian city on high (5,2)

8 Hunts, in scrubs (6)

12 Casting out money and Red Book (11)

15 Punch a tenor, getting personal in area with many restaurants (9)

16 Those intoning M-A-G-I-C? (8)

17 Grandeur that is retrograde, Everyman’s a tragic relic of former times (7)

18 Perfect, working out pain (7)

19 Ancient Greece’s artisanal trinkets’ expensive stones, primarily? (6)

22 Bird that’s seen on building site (5)

Crossword Solution No. 3312

