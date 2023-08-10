ADVERTISEMENT

The Sunday Crossword No. 3267

August 10, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated August 09, 2023 05:59 pm IST

Across

1 Tiptoes, as feet made of these? (6)

4 Particular, fabulous pec — if I clench somewhat (8)

9 In time, agrees we’re told of bathroom fixtures (6)

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

10 Criminal Andersen trapped (8)

11 Cockney’s to venerate shrub (4)

12 Stop and lift that thing (5,2,3)

15 Safe spaces arranged ‘’coz of monster’ (7,5)

18 Sometimes crazy, might they lead you up the garden path? (6,6)

21 Gosh! Cor! I’ll fancy she’ll learn! (10)

22 Everyman overcome by drive, a needy type (4)

24 It sank in regrettably, Mark (8)

25 Students, they’re examined by oculists (6)

26 Without trickery? I don’t believe it! (8)

27 Control some snoring overnight (6)

Down

1 Ancients’ original illustration (8)

2 Soup from prisoner on battlefield (8)

3 Ringing that precedes foxtrot (4)

5 Prince among clowns, one causing concern (5-6)

6 Happy to go round fashionable southern lands (10)

7 Omitted to return to golf: right, old fellow? (6)

8 Order fish, dubious, halfhearted (6)

13 Romcom: lashing down with start of kiss screened? (7,4)

14 Scan a photo representing Native American (10)

16 In appeal penalty’s overcome, taking unimaginably long time (8)

17 More than one idiot elected one that’s cold-blooded (8)

19 In Scripture, an Israelite attending Hezekiah, primarily? (6)

20 Alarmed, seeing tin containing fish (6)

23 Going up French street; old money there (4)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US