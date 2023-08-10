HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The Sunday Crossword No. 3267

August 10, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST

Across

1 Tiptoes, as feet made of these? (6)

4 Particular, fabulous pec — if I clench somewhat (8)

9 In time, agrees we’re told of bathroom fixtures (6)

10 Criminal Andersen trapped (8)

11 Cockney’s to venerate shrub (4)

12 Stop and lift that thing (5,2,3)

15 Safe spaces arranged ‘’coz of monster’ (7,5)

18 Sometimes crazy, might they lead you up the garden path? (6,6)

21 Gosh! Cor! I’ll fancy she’ll learn! (10)

22 Everyman overcome by drive, a needy type (4)

24 It sank in regrettably, Mark (8)

25 Students, they’re examined by oculists (6)

26 Without trickery? I don’t believe it! (8)

27 Control some snoring overnight (6)

Down

1 Ancients’ original illustration (8)

2 Soup from prisoner on battlefield (8)

3 Ringing that precedes foxtrot (4)

5 Prince among clowns, one causing concern (5-6)

6 Happy to go round fashionable southern lands (10)

7 Omitted to return to golf: right, old fellow? (6)

8 Order fish, dubious, halfhearted (6)

13 Romcom: lashing down with start of kiss screened? (7,4)

14 Scan a photo representing Native American (10)

16 In appeal penalty’s overcome, taking unimaginably long time (8)

17 More than one idiot elected one that’s cold-blooded (8)

19 In Scripture, an Israelite attending Hezekiah, primarily? (6)

20 Alarmed, seeing tin containing fish (6)

23 Going up French street; old money there (4)

Related Topics

The Hindu Sunday Magazine / games

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.