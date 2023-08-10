The Sunday Crossword No. 3267

August 10, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST

Across

1 Tiptoes, as feet made of these? (6)

4 Particular, fabulous pec — if I clench somewhat (8)

9 In time, agrees we’re told of bathroom fixtures (6)

10 Criminal Andersen trapped (8)

11 Cockney’s to venerate shrub (4)

12 Stop and lift that thing (5,2,3)

15 Safe spaces arranged ‘’coz of monster’ (7,5)

18 Sometimes crazy, might they lead you up the garden path? (6,6)

21 Gosh! Cor! I’ll fancy she’ll learn! (10)

22 Everyman overcome by drive, a needy type (4)

24 It sank in regrettably, Mark (8)

25 Students, they’re examined by oculists (6)

26 Without trickery? I don’t believe it! (8)

27 Control some snoring overnight (6)

Down

1 Ancients’ original illustration (8)

2 Soup from prisoner on battlefield (8)

3 Ringing that precedes foxtrot (4)

5 Prince among clowns, one causing concern (5-6)

6 Happy to go round fashionable southern lands (10)

7 Omitted to return to golf: right, old fellow? (6)

8 Order fish, dubious, halfhearted (6)

13 Romcom: lashing down with start of kiss screened? (7,4)

14 Scan a photo representing Native American (10)

16 In appeal penalty’s overcome, taking unimaginably long time (8)

17 More than one idiot elected one that’s cold-blooded (8)

19 In Scripture, an Israelite attending Hezekiah, primarily? (6)

20 Alarmed, seeing tin containing fish (6)

23 Going up French street; old money there (4)