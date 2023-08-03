The Sunday Crossword No. 3266

August 03, 2023 12:01 pm | Updated 12:01 pm IST

Across

1 Awfully spare: chaps refuse to be seen here (10)

6 Ring friend, wanting gemstone (4)

9 Sells cheaply what you may be left with after division (10)

10 Vietnamese money’s sound as a bell (4)

12 Daredevil aunt drove us crazy (11)

15 Del Boy and kin needing no introduction: rogues (7)

16 Some giant iguanas somewhere in W. Indies (7)

17 Fail to be seen in curly hairdo every day (3,4)

19 City to twice enthral Ronald (7)

20 One proving there’s honour among thieves? (6,5)

23 Old tenor given note? On reflection, one that sings higher (4)

24 Unwise, raging lad is... devil (3-7)

25 Drugs, they say for freedom from discomfort (4)

26 Dunces Society intended to skip a test (10)

Down

1 Audibly rise, being angry (4)

2 Premier, a Republican, going up slope (4)

3 Early parts of play: rôles include Victor, Amanda; they encounter — lucklessly, in vacation — Elyot, Sibyl! (7,5)

4 Part of weekend I’ve spent finding salad (7)

5 I ran into quiet hall, not half finding ferocious type (7)

7 Master craving act of delaying (10)

8 Support Scotswoman to run: first minister? (10)

11 Blunt implements brandished, I subvert Kent (6,6)

13 Everyman, say: somebody conforming to convention (at first) (6,4)

14 After a time, acts of praise for properties (10)

18 Hi-tech devices, they’re often dangled over cots (7)

19 Raw mayonnaise dressing (7)

21 Is the French land entirely surrounded by water? (4)

22 Correct deadlifts at regular intervals (4)