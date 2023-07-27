ADVERTISEMENT

The Sunday Crossword No. 3265

July 27, 2023 12:00 pm | Updated July 26, 2023 06:10 pm IST

Across

1 Once scenic — redeveloped — qualms? (10)

6 Mimicked, initially atrociously, Prince Edward (4)

9 2000s Prime Minister: money’s no longer with us (5,5)

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

10 Eager howl (4)

11 By treeless zones having trouble, like falling off a log? (5,7)

15 Everyman’s puzzle, one that’s unwelcome (7)

16 Crescentic republic, one abutting the Illyrian Adriatic, primarily? (7)

17 Showy flowers — or little ones, you say? (7)

19 Some toffs identified as unable to score (7)

20 Unjustly demanding, dismal posting (12)

23 Friend’s friendly? Not at first (4)

24 Opera singer, right, surrounded by swirling sitar and violin (10)

25 Company pitched (4)

26 Diners’ cups: I moved two places along (10)

Down

1 Bass offered amid lettuce: they’re covered in corn (4)

2 12 down — or up! (4)

3 Charlie and Les getting credit for wicked thing (11)

4 Before now, more like a nobleman? (7)

5 Timeless young lady in clinch now and again (7)

7 A patricide — deranged, concerning youth needing treatment (10)

8 In cosy room, causes irritation: the writer maligns (10)

12 Regularly ignore Finn’s attack, being pleasant enough (11)

13 No panic! BLT’s toasted: here’s some wine (5,5)

14 Perhaps aviators’ magnificent displays (10)

18 Broadcast Ella Fitzgerald? (7)

19 Slice of inferior lean steak somewhere in France (7)

21 Institute and experimental facility set up in Indonesian island province (4)

22 Conifers and gorse, by the sound of it (4)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US