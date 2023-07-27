The Sunday Crossword No. 3265

July 27, 2023 12:00 pm | Updated 12:00 pm IST

Across

1 Once scenic — redeveloped — qualms? (10)

6 Mimicked, initially atrociously, Prince Edward (4)

9 2000s Prime Minister: money’s no longer with us (5,5)

10 Eager howl (4)

11 By treeless zones having trouble, like falling off a log? (5,7)

15 Everyman’s puzzle, one that’s unwelcome (7)

16 Crescentic republic, one abutting the Illyrian Adriatic, primarily? (7)

17 Showy flowers — or little ones, you say? (7)

19 Some toffs identified as unable to score (7)

20 Unjustly demanding, dismal posting (12)

23 Friend’s friendly? Not at first (4)

24 Opera singer, right, surrounded by swirling sitar and violin (10)

25 Company pitched (4)

26 Diners’ cups: I moved two places along (10)

Down

1 Bass offered amid lettuce: they’re covered in corn (4)

2 12 down — or up! (4)

3 Charlie and Les getting credit for wicked thing (11)

4 Before now, more like a nobleman? (7)

5 Timeless young lady in clinch now and again (7)

7 A patricide — deranged, concerning youth needing treatment (10)

8 In cosy room, causes irritation: the writer maligns (10)

12 Regularly ignore Finn’s attack, being pleasant enough (11)

13 No panic! BLT’s toasted: here’s some wine (5,5)

14 Perhaps aviators’ magnificent displays (10)

18 Broadcast Ella Fitzgerald? (7)

19 Slice of inferior lean steak somewhere in France (7)

21 Institute and experimental facility set up in Indonesian island province (4)

22 Conifers and gorse, by the sound of it (4)