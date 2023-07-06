The Sunday Crossword No. 3262

July 06, 2023 03:43 pm | Updated 03:43 pm IST

Across

1 Mariners with beers for each: they try to move stuff (8)

5 Grotesque, having caught drunken expostulation (6)

10 Say the thing (7)

11 Land crumbling into sea (7)

12 With energy, canter and get hitched on the run (5)

13 Second lag (3,6)

14 Focus, as this may provide you with drink (11)

18 Scare away Ed Balls, showing aromatic ingredient (7,4)

21 ‘All-star’ assortment that includes Everyman: sense a problem? (5,1,3)

23 Grasses often seen adjacent to violas etc? (5)

24 Part of boat for rowing, or, we’re told, one found on canal (7)

25 Aggravated, annoyed? It’s innocuous (7)

26 Bar that will prove attractive? (6)

27 Belittled as ‘average’, puncturing performance (8)

Down

1 Being held up, goes over what creates a gap (6)

2 Cleansing substance’s left unopened, ‘magical concoction’ (6)

3 South American with reputation: bully that you can’t criticise (6,3)

4 Back-up for safety can be key when involved with merger (9,5)

6 Some accoutrements being de trop (5)

7 Disadvantage: partial hitch, and I capitulate (8)

8 Crime novelist who may provide illumination? (8)

9 ‘Allow the flesh to congeal’? Notoriously callous pronouncement (3,4,3,4)

15 Patriotic icon loudly started to consume a wine served chilled (5,4)

16 Primarily inclement, chilly — even Siberian — tempest, often restricting mobility? (3,5)

17 Forest creature and ferret go wild (4,4)

19 East African knowledge certainly not heading north (6)

20 Rise like condor to begin with, then halt (6)

22 Shapeless, abandoned (5)

