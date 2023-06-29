The Sunday Crossword No. 3261

June 29, 2023 12:01 pm | Updated 12:01 pm IST

Across

1 Sometimes undergoing metamorphosis, as in cocoon (2,8)

6 The writer, Conservative, suppressing surprised expression, knocked back strong tea (4)

9 One making unauthorised withdrawal: restriction on a thousand nicker? (4,6)

10 Reversal of drug’s discontinuance (4)

11 The career of a successful lion tamer? (7,5)

15 Perhaps Jones, in a state? (7)

16 Books showing plants (7)

17 Window fitted in colossal attic extension (7)

19 Between times, present nothing in addition (7)

20 Support Finland with AI CIA supply (9,3)

23 Covering some potato planters (4)

24 Superior men preen; it’s revolting (3-7)

25 Cockney provides warmth and grub (4)

26 Season in South Australia to worry a pet (7,3)

Down

1 Gold, beauteous, hollow pieces of regalia (4)

2 Has possession of topless flowing garments (4)

3 Gut the BBC? (11)

4 Southern European peninsula, or most of Northern Asia? (7)

5 I will wander around with a canoe in Melanesia, Micronesia, etc (7)

7 Strike files, ordered lists of numbers (3,7)

8 Everyman’s getting media attention, anticipating item with charge: a sensation (10)

12 Preparing meat having prepared ingredients (11)

13 Menu showing ‘Ball of Fire’ needing slight adjustment (4,2,4)

14 What’s a striker doing? ‘I got United transferred’ (7,3)

18 Elected republic in the region East Africa, primarily? (7)

19 Cultivators’ levers (7)

21 Vocally abandon tournament player (4)

22 Small game: deer? (4)