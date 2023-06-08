ADVERTISEMENT

The Sunday Crossword No. 3258
June 08, 2023 12:01 pm | Updated June 07, 2023 05:44 pm IST

Across

1 Conclude to dress for cold weather (4,2)

4 Over-hasty — and late! (8)

10 Terrible couplet, being four times greater? (7)

11 Creature seen in Japan? Thereabouts (7)

12 Streetscape redesigned for athletic types (4-7)

15 Bond film’s aged fellow (so says Spooner) (9)

16 Tongue stuffing in bulghur dumplings (4)

18 Holy Roman Emperor succeeding Berengar VIII in Rome (4)

19 Son among schoolboys who live by Baltic Sea? (9)

21 Stationery item seen in basic dental reshaping (7,4)

24 Old outfit: is Everyman making many creases? (7)

25 Following fashion, coolest cats (7)

26 Ageing mathematician pursuing degree (8)

27 Archipelagos may be full of these holes, we’re told (6)

Down

1 Bird baked in pie now? Good (4,6)

2 Most of description of lorry is clear (10)

3 Peacekeepers deployed: that’s not seen on Facebook? (8)

5 Statement about antenatal position (14)

6 Fade out with loose description of a lorry? (6)

7 Restriction for darts players getting round: revolutionary! (4)

8 Returned symbol of love, being cross (4)

9 Ginsberg, Kerouac etc. all in reproduction (4,10)

13 ‘So any bread prepared?’ ‘It’s completely devoid of moisture’ (3,2,1,4)

14 Issues bids suspiciously, wanting funds (10)

17 Giggles, seeing chocolate bar (8)

20 Go sew? (6)

22 Space to secure boat that’s capsized (4)

23 PM, in total twice, primarily? (4)

