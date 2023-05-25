ADVERTISEMENT

The Sunday Crossword No. 3256
May 25, 2023 09:02 am | Updated May 23, 2023 04:24 pm IST

Across

1 Footballer, one with marriage potential (6)

4 One who painted his mother, a referee? (8)

9 Desired being massaged in the auditorium (6)

10 SEALs ran amok in military stores (8)

12 Fools around in baths (4)

13 Back in control, staggered to welcome cast etc. (9)

15 Antique storage item, one that’s cracked: it’s a familiar story (3,8)

18 Largely racy, I compose silly, amusing entertainments (5,6)

21 Nap, Sweetie? (9)

22 Send out some remittances (4)

24 Confused: tempura’s getting further from mouth (8)

25 Shed next to empty lighthouse, a grand edifice (6)

26 In Athens, letter written — returned — blast! (8)

27 Everyman affectedly starts to speechify in extremely shapeless garment (6)

Down

1 Monarchs getting to finally sojourn in Caribbean destination (8)

2 Dodgy dealers pocketing money and gemstones (8)

3 Tent’s roof removed for Olympic event (4)

5 Spooner’s made callous deer a means of transporting goods (5,3,4)

6 Cliché in way of playing music genre (10)

7 Part of humble Antony’s humble abode (4-2)

8 Make one’s home and manage without parking (6)

11 I promise bravery after angry and shocked exclamation (5,2,5)

14 Afraid to manage space with multiple layers? (7,3)

16 Archbishops in particular ate seconds (8)

17 In a way, weariest — put another way... (2,2,4)

19 Where you can see football team crumbled (6)

20 Compensate for TV with no power? (6)

23 Piece — albeit weak — numerous at the outset? (4)

Crossword+

