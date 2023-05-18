The Sunday Crossword No. 3255 Premium

May 18, 2023 12:01 pm | Updated 12:46 pm IST

Across 1 Gets around senior journalist’s ways of working (10) 6 It brought back very loud disagreement (4) 9 Character in La Belle et la Bête? (10) ADVERTISEMENT 10 Fabulous captain seeing portent heading west (4) 11 Elder recites awfully locally sourced food? (3,9) 15 Duck without much flesh in coating of rillettes in French city (7) 16 Rodents: those who fetch and carry, we’re told (7) 17 Slightly edited thesis describing king’s sculpture (3,4) 19 Perhaps the army chaplain delivers this? (7) 20 Atingle, seeing French birds (12) 23 Everyman’s heading to find dingy venue where sinful behaviour occurred (4) 24 Start to battle cloud storage issue: that’s an idea (10) 25 Cinéaste describes this direction (4) 26 Colonels’ superiors tidied up debris surrounding Latvian capital (10) Down 1 Speed of some spaceships (4) 2 Announced time for you and me (4) 3 Reckoning mountaineer will flail about (11) 4 Emerges and... decreases? (7) 5 Making plane when night approaches (7) 7 Regrettably intermixes as a last resort(2,8) 8 Flowery language suggesting waves (10) 12 Felt professional (11) 13 Badly upset rogue state’s inhabitants (10) 14 Cold weather curtailed small elves’ dancing in type of clothing for summer (10) 18 Subversive spoon? (7) 19 Plundering coarse cloth (7) 21 Sent up Arab leader’s old poem (4) 22 Primarily inauspicious day, especially senatorially! (4) ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics The Hindu Sunday Magazine / games

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.