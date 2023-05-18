ADVERTISEMENT

The Sunday Crossword No. 3255
May 18, 2023 12:01 pm | Updated 12:46 pm IST

Across

1 Gets around senior journalist’s ways of working (10)

6 It brought back very loud disagreement (4)

9 Character in La Belle et la Bête? (10)

10 Fabulous captain seeing portent heading west (4)

11 Elder recites awfully locally sourced food? (3,9)

15 Duck without much flesh in coating of rillettes in French city (7)

16 Rodents: those who fetch and carry, we’re told (7)

17 Slightly edited thesis describing king’s sculpture (3,4)

19 Perhaps the army chaplain delivers this? (7)

20 Atingle, seeing French birds (12)

23 Everyman’s heading to find dingy venue where sinful behaviour occurred (4)

24 Start to battle cloud storage issue: that’s an idea (10)

25 Cinéaste describes this direction (4)

26 Colonels’ superiors tidied up debris surrounding Latvian capital (10)

Down

1 Speed of some spaceships (4)

2 Announced time for you and me (4)

3 Reckoning mountaineer will flail about (11)

4 Emerges and... decreases? (7)

5 Making plane when night approaches (7)

7 Regrettably intermixes as a last resort(2,8)

8 Flowery language suggesting waves (10)

12 Felt professional (11)

13 Badly upset rogue state’s inhabitants (10)

14 Cold weather curtailed small elves’ dancing in type of clothing for summer (10)

18 Subversive spoon? (7)

19 Plundering coarse cloth (7)

21 Sent up Arab leader’s old poem (4)

22 Primarily inauspicious day, especially senatorially! (4)

