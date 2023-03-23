ADVERTISEMENT

The Sunday Crossword No. 3247
March 23, 2023 09:01 am | Updated 08:12 am IST

Across

1 Once again, sketches vermillion vessels? (8)

5 Needing no introduction, criticises remains (5)

9 Poet’s socially acceptable, did you say? (5)

10 Primarily sparse and neat style, spurning excess rococo in fonts? (4,5)

11 Pasta in Colombian ware needing preparation (5,8)

13 Verdant meadow frantically evacuated (5)

14 Pretentious type recalled the writer’s name: old George Eliot? (9)

15 Soaks took a stool, perhaps getting university prices (9)

17 What might be represented as ‘Anticipating bits of my advice, do good’? (5)

18 Entertaining soldiers, comically take up arms in recreational venue (9,4)

21 Pursue Ms. Beauregarde with scentless flower (3,6)

22 Keen-eyed one seeing golfer’s achievement (5)

23 Detective given largely small piece of food (5)

24 Reconstituted rat’s skin and tongue (8)

Down

1 Lacking direction, run like a bull? (10)

2 ‘Stay in touch, fellow tense and savage forest warden’ (4,2,1,8)

3 Consumed a fish supper, maybe without a fork in the end (3,4)

4 Engineer making contribution to Mariotte’s law (5)

5 To scuttle away is part of crabs’ conditioning (7)

6 Disrupting genre, arming hero, one with magical powers (8,7)

7 On foot, very quietly (4)

8 Those who move furtively in sportswear (8)

12 Emma, Ben and Kelvin rebuilt National Trust mound (10)

14 Parrot made to swallow tablet regularly, showing sign of overeating (3,5)

16 Pedestrian comic’s act (7)

17 Everyman, ultimately terrified, rises before the Royal Society in quaking fits (7)

19 Run for one in the crowd? (5)

20 First man’s Australian, flipping furious (4)

Crossword+

