ADVERTISEMENT

The Sunday Crossword No. 3240

February 03, 2023 10:02 am | Updated 08:47 am IST

Across

1 Grant’s making excuses? (10)

6 An idiot right now (4)

9 Flag-waving Irishman: a funny fellow is Mark (10)

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

10 Pitch in triplets regularly ignored (4)

11 Following criticism, the French defend starter of ‘succulent’ spiny fish (12)

15 Medicine’s supposed to suppress frigidity (7)

16 Two presents that cannot be found (7)

17 Witch carrying hat’s deformed: it’s a sign (7)

19 Mediterranean port seen three times, might you say? (7)

20 Lee’s jetpack’s malfunctioning, as you might see atop churches? (12)

23 In Paris, that woman’s twelfth letter read aloud (4)

24 They’re adjacent to S. Australians — and Georgians (10)

25 Son with difficulty rejected fizzy drink (4)

26 Brings in crazy reductions (10)

Down

1 Foremost points seen in altitudinous Liechtenstein, predominantly snowy? (4)

2 Supporting dated language in brief, Everyman’s beginning to be behind the times (4)

3 Flitting about with topless drunk (7-4)

4 Doesn’t ignore adverts (7)

5 One’s lip quivers seeing character from Greece (7)

7 Set off with it (8,2)

8 Asperities ruined cake shop (10)

12 Moustachioed Jacobi’s island hotel: sign of disuse shown up (11)

13 What might describe marksmen who visit places of interest? (10)

14 Endlessly young woman performed magic, as in Tolkein, say? (10)

18 Fusty term for European: ‘befuddled, Germanic, not married’ (7)

19 Electrical device, one that tests for poison (including duck) (7)

21 I appreciate that Lucy oddly selected bathroom powder (4)

22 Employs some house servants (4)

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US