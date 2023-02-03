The Sunday Crossword No. 3240

February 03, 2023 10:02 am | Updated 10:02 am IST

Across

1 Grant’s making excuses? (10)

6 An idiot right now (4)

9 Flag-waving Irishman: a funny fellow is Mark (10)

10 Pitch in triplets regularly ignored (4)

11 Following criticism, the French defend starter of ‘succulent’ spiny fish (12)

15 Medicine’s supposed to suppress frigidity (7)

16 Two presents that cannot be found (7)

17 Witch carrying hat’s deformed: it’s a sign (7)

19 Mediterranean port seen three times, might you say? (7)

20 Lee’s jetpack’s malfunctioning, as you might see atop churches? (12)

23 In Paris, that woman’s twelfth letter read aloud (4)

24 They’re adjacent to S. Australians — and Georgians (10)

25 Son with difficulty rejected fizzy drink (4)

26 Brings in crazy reductions (10)

Down

1 Foremost points seen in altitudinous Liechtenstein, predominantly snowy? (4)

2 Supporting dated language in brief, Everyman’s beginning to be behind the times (4)

3 Flitting about with topless drunk (7-4)

4 Doesn’t ignore adverts (7)

5 One’s lip quivers seeing character from Greece (7)

7 Set off with it (8,2)

8 Asperities ruined cake shop (10)

12 Moustachioed Jacobi’s island hotel: sign of disuse shown up (11)

13 What might describe marksmen who visit places of interest? (10)

14 Endlessly young woman performed magic, as in Tolkein, say? (10)

18 Fusty term for European: ‘befuddled, Germanic, not married’ (7)

19 Electrical device, one that tests for poison (including duck) (7)

21 I appreciate that Lucy oddly selected bathroom powder (4)

22 Employs some house servants (4)