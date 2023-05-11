The Sunday Crossword No. 3254

May 11, 2023 09:01 am | Updated 09:01 am IST

Across

1 Well enunciated, ‘doe’ and ‘a name I call myself’? (4,2)

4 Secretly thinks about coastal facilities (8)

9 Like something to beat eggs for sauce? (6)

10 Idiot Everyman’s anger about fence regularly ignored (8)

12 Organised resales around November for authenticity (8)

13 Characters seen in riskier sports? (6)

15 Arrangements being quiet acts of atonement (12)

18 Scepticism is what hotel guests may need (12)

21 A diary not available for reflection somewhere in SW Africa (6)

22 A whole number? That’s essential (8)

24 Generals call this a warm place to relax (4,4)

25 Artist arrived earlier with something to capture images (6)

26 Maniacal despots impounding 1,000 computers (8)

27 Headcases racing with oars, loudly (6)

Down

1 Duke covered by strange powders and moisture (8)

2 Worries when American soldiers surrounding gallery (8)

3 Offering grouse and beef, perhaps? (6,1,4,2,2)

5 When Frenchman’s concealed top playing card is the absolute limit! (4)

6 Somewhat sombre, a king (Theban) kept demanding too much money (8,3,4)

7 Some footballers, some soldiers and a journalist (6)

8 Sibilant, harsh expostulation expressing seething huffiness, primarily? (6)

11 Cars in landed properties (7)

14 Invariant, having peeled off, writhing in blissful state (7)

16 Means of announcing arrival in refurbished bordello (8)

17 Say a law’s corrupt, typically (2,6)

19 Finally vanquish a queen and aged king (6)

20 Feels sorry for having run off at first seeing birds (6)

23 Snare’s component inverted (4)