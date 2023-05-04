ADVERTISEMENT

The Sunday Crossword No. 3253

May 04, 2023 09:01 am | Updated May 03, 2023 06:15 pm IST

Across

1 Proves sectarians will be dispersed (10)

6 Knock back lager? That’s a mistake (4)

9 Welcome when sporting cane, cap etc (10)

10 Not taking sides of gammon and pineapple? (4)

11 Carol, with mashed potato, perhaps making a fuss (4,3,5)

15 Ray Brown has gym kit (7)

16 Badly over-use bodies of work (7)

17 Operating system’s way of working is stifling small, gradual assimilation (7)

19 Able to pay for chloroform? (7)

20 State that’s stunned to host our excellent sporting event (4,2,6)

23 One of the Great Lakes is spooky, we’re told (4)

24 Characters seen in Henry IV, Part I; Henry IV, Part II; Henry V? (10)

25 One way to order food in W African country (4)

26 Starter of tree tufts rejected; detox’s not half restricting Everyman in regime (6,4)

Down

1 A glass container’s open? Not entirely (4)

2 Bird to draw back (4)

3 Predecessor treated and treated again (11)

4 Mixture showing some charisma, glam albeit retro (7)

5 Number with ‘party in the county jail’? Out of the question (2,3,2)

7 What may be found in orchard as twitchy mole enters (5,5)

8 Disposition of person to wallow in pity (10)

12 Match short, suggesting cheat? (6-5)

13 Deranged maestros finally turn out medley (10)

14 No geranium in arrangement? Charming! (10)

18 So fine! Exam is gentle in the extreme (7)

19 Seriously widely adopted, hugely intelligible language — international, primarily! (7)

21 Inhospitable environment: island with marsh to the north (4)

22 Call for attention; troops straighten, to some extent (4)

