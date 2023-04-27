ADVERTISEMENT

The Sunday Crossword No. 3252

April 27, 2023 09:01 am | Updated April 26, 2023 03:17 pm IST

Across

1 Dancing in club with some curaçao, very laid-back (4,2,1,8)

9 Place to socialise in Scottish port gripped by terrible fate (3,4)

10 What may keep you from prison in Bali, bizarrely (5)

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

11 After end of gust, wind to go somewhere else (6)

13 Lunettes designed to upset (8)

14 Everyman had announced what The Observer did (4)

15 King George with sense of humour after wife leaves showing bravery (10)

17 Flavouring of fruit that’s old for you and me (5,5)

19 Flipping cross, wanting some shut-eye (4)

21 Detective, first class, originally called for one kept in custody (8)

23 Title character in American theatre — and cinema, unusually (6)

24 Power saw’s sharp parts (5)

25 Warm lisper’s escorted to the door (4,3)

27 True fact: rec room, when tidied up, gives you source of domestic wellbeing (8,7)

Down

2 Tidy hospital attendant (7)

3 Set down strange kind of line in report (3)

4 Emphasise insulting comment about Kitty (9)

5 Performing my minuet, concert in civic venue (9,6)

6 About to argue, upset in dice game (5)

7 Continuation of financial support (11)

8 Ultimately implausible claims about the French food (7)

12 Rebooted ‘ace, rad’ movie — using this? (5,6)

16 Those people fuss about central pair of oiks in operetta (3,6)

18 Seven terms describing a racehorse (7)

20 Prattle about what might be seafood (7)

22 Primarily: nationalist extraordinaire historically, Raj’s usurper? (5)

26 Lout, left out, to mooch about (3)

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US