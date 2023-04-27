The Sunday Crossword No. 3252

April 27, 2023 09:01 am | Updated April 26, 2023 03:17 pm IST

Across

1 Dancing in club with some curaçao, very laid-back (4,2,1,8)

9 Place to socialise in Scottish port gripped by terrible fate (3,4)

10 What may keep you from prison in Bali, bizarrely (5)

ADVERTISEMENT

11 After end of gust, wind to go somewhere else (6)

13 Lunettes designed to upset (8)

14 Everyman had announced what The Observer did (4)

15 King George with sense of humour after wife leaves showing bravery (10)

17 Flavouring of fruit that’s old for you and me (5,5)

19 Flipping cross, wanting some shut-eye (4)

21 Detective, first class, originally called for one kept in custody (8)

23 Title character in American theatre — and cinema, unusually (6)

24 Power saw’s sharp parts (5)

25 Warm lisper’s escorted to the door (4,3)

27 True fact: rec room, when tidied up, gives you source of domestic wellbeing (8,7)

Down

2 Tidy hospital attendant (7)

3 Set down strange kind of line in report (3)

4 Emphasise insulting comment about Kitty (9)

5 Performing my minuet, concert in civic venue (9,6)

6 About to argue, upset in dice game (5)

7 Continuation of financial support (11)

8 Ultimately implausible claims about the French food (7)

12 Rebooted ‘ace, rad’ movie — using this? (5,6)

16 Those people fuss about central pair of oiks in operetta (3,6)

18 Seven terms describing a racehorse (7)

20 Prattle about what might be seafood (7)

22 Primarily: nationalist extraordinaire historically, Raj’s usurper? (5)

26 Lout, left out, to mooch about (3)