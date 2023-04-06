ADVERTISEMENT

The Sunday Crossword No. 3249
April 06, 2023 12:51 pm | Updated 01:33 pm IST

Across

1 I make flamingos tipsy: it’s a medicinal preparation (4,2,8)

8 First nothing, then terrible noise revealing Norse god (4)

9 Uncle Pat, a merry entertaining old fruit(10)

10 Décor neatly provides something to help with the vision (6)

11 Sun blanket earlier offering protective clothing (8)

12 Stood on both sides of stream, not half confused (9)

14 By the sound of it, Siamese’s collars may be attached to these (4)

15 Everyman’s beginning to get a stout chassis, finally — as he does this (4)

16 Having some creamer, I can overlook serving of black coffee (9)

20 What follows Dot? Clearly, grouse (8)

21 Container for gunpowder that may bring you your fortune? (6)

23 It’s the sick clowning, least tasteful (10)

24 Australian timid, being pallid (4)

25 Wise men proliferate in Civil Service: they’re picked to change minds? (5,9)

Down

1 In report, might have questions — understood? (4,3)

2 Socialist, 9:50, getting up (5)

3 Where to find fruit — or vegetable (7)

4 Be good to take exception to your customs? (4,4,7)

5 German scores, perhaps causes irritation (6)

6 Come again — horrible narcissist? (9)

7 Abruptly run through gutted, artless antelopes (7)

13 Against having French apéritif endlessly for starters (9)

15 Republican replacing kiss in foreign art, titillating material (7)

17 It goes round and round, up and down (7)

18 What 1900s and 2020s have in common? (7)

19 Twig, a unit of distance (6)

22 Primarily: abandoned landmark, American mission once? (5)

