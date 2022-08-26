The Sunday Crossword No. 3217

Across

1 Rely on doctor, having cold in a university city — he takes bloods (5,7)

10 Delays robberies (4-3)

11 Seven colours shown by East End artist? (7)

12 Primarily, ‘Lord’ in erstwhile genuflectory England? (5)

13 Without levity, individual, macho Australian’s dismissed (8)

15 ‘Veggie options?’ ‘Fruitcake and prune.’ ‘Let’s.’ (3,7)

16 Bother, it’s French bread (4)

18 Performed hip-hop for audience, wholly engrossed (4)

20 Gratification in sun, aimless, unwinding (10)

22 Chronicler of nonsense Scottish island’s brought back (8)

24 Unvariegated lowland? (5)

26 Everyman cries loudly: take a close look (7)

27 In summer, there’s a buzz about this hairstyle (7)

28 Unwillingly assembled French and German articles for exam (5,7)

Down

2 Within gazebo I lie stagnating, extremely unctuous (7)

3 United twice involved in horrible season: it’s sickening (8)

4 Hard turf offered up for cash (4)

5 Former attendant has stories to reel off (3,7)

6 In Whitsun I tearfully wed (5)

7 Outlaw assuming pseudonym abruptly in Balkan state (7)

8 Northern eagle represented old American icon (3,4,6)

9 In arrangement, a Wagnerian may offer a seasonal song (4,2,1,6)

14 Improper to arrest working class (4-6)

17 Epitaphs rewritten to become most jolly (8)

19 Spiralling up, raven is a climber of sorts (7)

21 CIA list altered showing characters like these (7)

23 Ace part of hospital getting prize (5)

25 No time for potato, perhaps in taxi (4)