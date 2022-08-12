The Sunday Crossword No. 3215

August 12, 2022 17:29 IST

Across

1 A comically dim notion’s getting repeated censure (11)

9 Who might issue tweets about primarily ‘tremendous’ golf scores? (7)

10 Greek character with old poem about Arabian land (7)

11 Small drink the French consumed with vacant expression? (2,3)

12 Spooner’s to accumulate bulk: it’s a reckoning point (8)

14 Novel may concern sorcery (10)

15 Foremost of old deities in Norse? (4)

17 Yawn, partly concealing a peeve (4)

19 Film — racy, very English and liberal — put on screen (4,6)

21 Decent odds on getting good choral service (8)

23 You could use this to search for a loutish character (5)

25 Opera La bohème’s outsiders shown proportionately (2,5)

26 Somewhat lacklustre, a clergyman’s sentimentality (7)

27 Reptile’s lip snarls, seeing winged creature (11)

Down

1 Cake decoration, mostly sweet(7)

2 Group stitching up conductors (8)

3 Loudly appreciates quality of wine (4)

4 After time, hack desires to assemble children’s novel (3,7)

5 Not neat — put off (2,3)

6 Oaf does off with sprats, etc. (7)

7 Public events: a detergent’s sprayed after Everyman’s seen (4-3-6)

8 Magenta and Ted vow to order basic meal (4,3,3,3)

13 Reindeer herders all ran and sped in a frenzy (10)

16 Pretty much perfectly — or OK? (4,4)

18 Exercise before feast including seconds (5-2)

20 Victor consumed lichee in tandem? (7)

22 Press firmly — after a second, press down hard (5)

24 Take a spoon to porridge (4)

