The Sunday Crossword No. 3308

Across

1 Covers loosely with cropped top and trousers (8)

ADVERTISEMENT

5 Printed – and hightailed it(3,3)

9 Musical aces exhibiting supreme talent regarding instrumentation, primarily? (7)

ADVERTISEMENT

10 Round child tucked in to cheese roll (7)

11 Decipher crossword’s clues? Only about five (5)

12 Attracted by quirky demeanour (9)

ADVERTISEMENT

13 Ken sends urn toppling in debauchery (11)

17 Everyman has room for improvement, reader: honestly! (1,7,3)

20 Central character in Dungeons & Dragons? (9)

ADVERTISEMENT

22 Manages nuts and loaves (5)

23 Desserts with flirts (7)

24 Land – ground – earthier – not hard (7)

ADVERTISEMENT

25 Vacantly idling in vehicles: they’ll produce smoke (6)

26 Some priest ran Georgia, leading to disunite (8)

Down

1 Live around flightless birds in muddle (6)

2 Nicks from old swords caught(6)

3 Scoundrel and lunatic brought up in N Sea port(9)

4 Alcoholic drinks, assuredly not some 1917 reds (5,8)

6 Old soldier and mother heading up to see friend in Seville (5)

7 Took place in company, rising, better – about right? (8)

8 Tricky; finished struggling (8)

10 Pleased by ‘cake’ that’s reconstituted pulses (5-4,4)

14 Less well behaved; more like Fanny Adams? (9)

15 Performed with a cold jerk that’s preachy (8)

16 On LSD, that’s staggering (8)

18 President’s computer working to suppress resistance (6)

19 Avoid dunce’s cap, excelling (though only somewhat) (6)

21 Governor that’s needed by draughtsman (5)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.