ADVERTISEMENT

The Sunday Crossword No. 3307

Published - May 16, 2024 12:04 pm IST

Across

1 Becomes too much for captain after wicket in cricketing stints (10)

ADVERTISEMENT

6 Kindly reject bitterly cold Frenchman (4)

9 Mild and soft cheese a Roman partakes of no end, primarily? (10)

ADVERTISEMENT

10 Kiss with audacity (4)

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

11 Sweet-chasers consumed snacks (6,6)

15 Overhits, lacking at first – after training, does well (7)

ADVERTISEMENT

16 Worked out the bill, perhaps made sense (5,2)

17 Impudence: slip audibly giving you mouth (3-4)

19 Everyman is going to ... is going to ... show spite (3,4)

ADVERTISEMENT

20 Notice – noticed – small tools (8,4)

23 Escape, knocking back lager(4)

24 A little bit alarmingly disturbed (10)

ADVERTISEMENT

25 Money needed when haircut’s hard (4)

26 The Britons gathered: Ruby, Beryl and 10 more (10)

Down

1 Cockneys live in these units? (4)

2 Oriental net assets regularly disappearing (4)

3 I beg your pardon!? ‘Down with the solver’, etc? (4,4,3)

4 Swift in air(7)

5 Some acclaim and elation for country’s first democratic leader(7)

7 Booze, a kiss and music in retreat in old city (10)

8 Cleans up: as does autumnal gardener? (5,1,4)

12 A little drunk makes suggestive gesture, being game (11)

13 Like, stressed (10)

14 Qualities of estates? (10)

18 Bread in such a pâtisserie (7)

19 Visible wisdom (2,5)

21 And, finally, Vienna roll comes round (4)

22 Tiny shred of memory: morsel, did you say? (4)

Solution No. 3306

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US