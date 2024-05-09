ADVERTISEMENT

The Sunday Crossword No. 3306

Updated - May 09, 2024 01:00 pm IST

Published - May 09, 2024 12:59 pm IST

Across

1 A serving of ice cream and a lot of champagne (6)

ADVERTISEMENT

4 No longer popular, helped in the kitchen (6-2)

9 Pest is banished in shade (6)

ADVERTISEMENT

10 Courses of dried fruit announced (8)

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

11 ‘Exotic’ millionaire Cher cherished – to some extent (9)

13 Warning signal, with skill, sounded (5)

ADVERTISEMENT

14 Yanked hair back rudely: this should stop (9,5)

17 ‘Because the greatest pleasure is wine’? Dear me! (3,7,4)

21 Some shout down to overcome ... (5)

ADVERTISEMENT

22 ... rioting, perhaps without consideration (3,2,4)

24 Anti-royalist not about to be one serving? (8)

25 Prison officer to make another sketch after reflection (6)

ADVERTISEMENT

26 Everyman, wanting reverse gear, turns over fancy car(8)

27 Star pugilist’s memento? (6)

Down

1 Hams and corn prepared for emperors (8)

2 Took a quick look and bounced off (7)

3 Only 5/7ths vague? That’s relative (5)

5 Extra line for one of central characters in Amélie? (5,6)

6 Cattle in this place, crosses (9)

7 Study old money in European kingdom (7)

8 Picture someone using Twitter? (6)

12 Work together, masking nasty smell in part of shirt that’s put away (11)

15 Ancient, passionately heated, romantically omnipotent deity inducing tremendous eroticism, primarily? (9)

16 One offering to be more gentle (8)

18 In absence of judge, objector banged up for 31 days (7)

19 A boy with djinn regularly seen? (7)

20 Ornamentation, ceremony and ponderous pronouncement(3-3)

23 Vulgar moment (5)

Solution No. 3305

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US