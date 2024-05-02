ADVERTISEMENT

The Sunday Crossword No. 3305

May 02, 2024 12:14 pm | Updated 12:14 pm IST

Across

1 ... deductions processed? (10)

6 Quiet commercial for fish (4)

9 Try facial hair, leading to sorrows (10)

10 Insect which, when knocked back, leaves aftertaste (4)

11 Startled Finance with memo describing Director: that’s a little novel (2,4,3,3)

15 Wreathes unopened, rearranged for source of wood (3,4)

16 Flirtatious: like a pleasing crossword clue? (7)

17 Alert! Debt changing hands two out of three times (3,4)

19 Recorded match on the radio, leading to ... beef? (3,4)

20 Get some scoff there, Cordelia – with no one knowing (3,3,6)

23 Buffoon’s regularly seen ‘ETs’ vehicles’ (4)

24 Absent-minded father of the bride might be this shocked (10)

25 Add powder. Remove powder (4)

26 Pop perhaps wanting a bit of waffle (6,4)

Down

1 Author often adjacent to Rice? (4)

2 Rise, being angry (audibly) (4)

3 Rebuilt hut, barefoot and panting (3,2,6)

4 Normally involving: capers; olives (if stoned); eggs – primarily? (7)

5 Perhaps lead with a small amount(7)

7 Patriarch and ma identified, in some measure, source of help (10)

8 Fruit coming at last, it seems, for romantic evenings (4,6)

12 Tattered, leathern and characteristic of bygone era (11)

13 Cold gâteau spread on a roll (10)

14 Healthy eating, eg fried onion rings and donuts, did you say? (5,5)

18 Collapse, having lost heart after second misgiving (7)

19 Rows – in a predecessor of tennis? (7)

21 Fictional Captain seeing augury ascending (4)

22 ‘Cast-off folksy Everyman’ – Editor (4)

Solution no. 3304

