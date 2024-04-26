ADVERTISEMENT

The Sunday Crossword No. 3304

April 26, 2024 01:08 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST

Across

1 Jocose friend trashed United (6,6)

10 Somewhere in Bolivia, personal assistant coming back with illuminating insights (7)

11 One that’ll take a drink, or one that’s had too many? (7)

12 Joint enterprise finally getting large yield (5)

13 A nasty aquatic creature. One’s nature? Drowning animals, primarily! (8)

15 Underlying – put another way, having long-term effect (10)

16 Ribbons arranged, we’re told, for fancy man (4)

18 Most common Scrabble tiles gathered, bringing comfort(4)

20 Tries to get a ride from ship’s company: it’s torturous! (10)

22 Displays gluttony having consumed tea before end of cricketing encounters (8)

24 Fraudulent old girl taking public transport? (5)

26 Ecstasy tablets and C illegally acquired at source in Baltic state (7)

27 Uranium record held by source of wine: cunning! (7)

28 Proved highly amusing? (6,1,5)

Down

2 Taking some cover, Biden poorly estimated risk (7)

3 Wine – cork removed – bravo! (4,4)

4 Tear and shatter(4)

5 Where a nest egg may be found to be at risk (3,2,1,4)

6 Initially chatty, Everyman’s accepted by company that’s put up with one trying to amuse (5)

7 Quiet, because around the French (7)

8 One-time occupier of dark room who’s been relatively immature? (4,9)

9 When graduates trained hoi polloi (5,8)

14 Then where might I have packed those items? (2,4,4)

17 Being twisted, I’ll abase Catholic monarch (8)

19 Armpit often seen in leisurewear (7)

21 Arranging – in a bad way – support for masts and sails (7)

23 Feeling fed up with starters of escargots nightly, night in Paris cut short (5)

25 Somewhat nouveau – that includes Iris (4)

Solution No. 3303

