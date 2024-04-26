The Sunday Crossword No. 3304

Across
1 Jocose friend trashed United (6,6)
10 Somewhere in Bolivia, personal assistant coming back with illuminating insights (7)
11 One that’ll take a drink, or one that’s had too many? (7)
12 Joint enterprise finally getting large yield (5)
13 A nasty aquatic creature. One’s nature? Drowning animals, primarily! (8)
15 Underlying – put another way, having long-term effect (10)
16 Ribbons arranged, we’re told, for fancy man (4)
18 Most common Scrabble tiles gathered, bringing comfort(4)
20 Tries to get a ride from ship’s company: it’s torturous! (10)
22 Displays gluttony having consumed tea before end of cricketing encounters (8)
24 Fraudulent old girl taking public transport? (5)
26 Ecstasy tablets and C illegally acquired at source in Baltic state (7)
27 Uranium record held by source of wine: cunning! (7)
28 Proved highly amusing? (6,1,5)
Down
2 Taking some cover, Biden poorly estimated risk (7)
3 Wine – cork removed – bravo! (4,4)
4 Tear and shatter(4)
5 Where a nest egg may be found to be at risk (3,2,1,4)
6 Initially chatty, Everyman’s accepted by company that’s put up with one trying to amuse (5)
7 Quiet, because around the French (7)
8 One-time occupier of dark room who’s been relatively immature? (4,9)
9 When graduates trained hoi polloi (5,8)
14 Then where might I have packed those items? (2,4,4)
17 Being twisted, I’ll abase Catholic monarch (8)
19 Armpit often seen in leisurewear (7)
21 Arranging – in a bad way – support for masts and sails (7)
23 Feeling fed up with starters of escargots nightly, night in Paris cut short (5)
25 Somewhat nouveau – that includes Iris (4)