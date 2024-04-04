The Sunday Crossword No. 3301

April 04, 2024 02:37 pm | Updated 02:38 pm IST

Across

1 One who went at 15mph at start of seaside rails (10)

ADVERTISEMENT

6 Steals judge’s clothes, wanting piece of ermine (4)

9 Gold coins ... heads! (10)

ADVERTISEMENT

10 Look, Lord (4)

12 Dispatches pair of idiots in a trial that ends abruptly (12)

15 Carousing, drunk aeronaut stripped of uniform (2,1,4)

ADVERTISEMENT

16 Here’s a gift (7)

17 Larger kitchen implement, did you say? (7)

19 German acknowledges grim sort of humour(7)

ADVERTISEMENT

20 Shirking one’s duties? (3,9)

23 Grimly obstinate, Everyman’s after last bit of custard (4)

24 Composer, pious type, yellin’ – by heavens! (10)

ADVERTISEMENT

25 Writing may be done on this feature, with beginning and end discarded (4)

26 As Revelation mentions, apocalyptic gathering engendering devastating destruction of Nature, primarily? (10)

Down

1 Clobber boy in front of tree (4)

2 In reflection of river, a bright star (4)

3 ... regardless of price (it veers wildly) (12)

4 Characteristic of balding Cockney – where it’s all vanished! (4,3)

5 Enters the price of phones (5,2)

7 In a gaudy way, like a gilet might be sported? (4-3-3)

8 Emphasize international investigation of pressure (6,4)

11 Never file and cut recklessly (without thought) (12)

13 Ungodliest changes that are seen all round the world (10)

14 Reckless exec, Samuel, offering implausible justification (4,6)

18 Listing about ... one noisy reveller(7)

19 Some scallywag ran a dairy somewhere in Spain (7)

21 Second-hand, unsteady, regularly failing (4)

22 Somewhat saucy and kind of blue (4)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.