GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

The Sunday Crossword No. 3301

April 04, 2024 02:37 pm | Updated 02:38 pm IST

Across

1 One who went at 15mph at start of seaside rails (10)

6 Steals judge’s clothes, wanting piece of ermine (4)

9 Gold coins ... heads! (10)

10 Look, Lord (4)

12 Dispatches pair of idiots in a trial that ends abruptly (12)

15 Carousing, drunk aeronaut stripped of uniform (2,1,4)

16 Here’s a gift (7)

17 Larger kitchen implement, did you say? (7)

19 German acknowledges grim sort of humour(7)

20 Shirking one’s duties? (3,9)

23 Grimly obstinate, Everyman’s after last bit of custard (4)

24 Composer, pious type, yellin’ – by heavens! (10)

25 Writing may be done on this feature, with beginning and end discarded (4)

26 As Revelation mentions, apocalyptic gathering engendering devastating destruction of Nature, primarily? (10)

Down

1 Clobber boy in front of tree (4)

2 In reflection of river, a bright star (4)

3 ... regardless of price (it veers wildly) (12)

4 Characteristic of balding Cockney – where it’s all vanished! (4,3)

5 Enters the price of phones (5,2)

7 In a gaudy way, like a gilet might be sported? (4-3-3)

8 Emphasize international investigation of pressure (6,4)

11 Never file and cut recklessly (without thought) (12)

13 Ungodliest changes that are seen all round the world (10)

14 Reckless exec, Samuel, offering implausible justification (4,6)

18 Listing about ... one noisy reveller(7)

19 Some scallywag ran a dairy somewhere in Spain (7)

21 Second-hand, unsteady, regularly failing (4)

22 Somewhat saucy and kind of blue (4)

Solution No. 3300

Solution No. 3300

Related Topics

The Hindu Sunday Magazine / games / entertainment (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.