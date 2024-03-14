GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The Sunday Crossword No. 3298

March 14, 2024 12:34 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST

Across

1 Shows articles needing revision (8)

5 Bows found in war chest (6)

9 Guiding bovine in German (8)

10 T-bone? Quite the opposite; it’s a rice dish (6)

11 Then I get how playing vuvuzela perhaps is epic (4,4,3,4)

13 Diana Ross’s colleague is kind of chicken (7)

14 Hide from ultimately hideous family (4)

18 This kind of jazz makes you leap back (4)

19 Great syrups for VIPs (7)

23 Bizarrely, some cheer tabloid (a number) (4,5,3,3)

24 Taking heads – extremely impatiently – ghastly husband, this Henry? (6)

25 Remove somewhat obese para, temporarily (8)

26 Drank heavily, like an ornamental fish? (6)

27 Easiest trips taking in Italy, in my view (2,1,3,2)

Down

1 Quit – and enlist once again? (6)

2 Charlie rests, then does housework (6)

3 Deliberately lose boxing match – no longer bold – waste (5,3)

4 Thinking ahead, men trim logs ornately (4-7)

6 Red Queen’s absorbing a bookworm? (6)

7 European capital’s underworld’s dark, they say (8)

8 Deputies’ reputations not good (5-3)

12 Samples including Everyman’s – I’m disgusted – pointless diversions (4-7)

15 Ethicist squirming, most uncomfortable (8)

16 Model and monarch in Iberian kingdom: bit of a dish? (8)

17 The quickest learners hurl foodstuffs at senior teachers (8)

20 Finally finishes plastic surgery with the sharpened tool (6)

21 Who speaks for author who’s pegged it in largish car(6)

22 Consume food – not seriously, you say? (6)

Solution no. 3297

Solution no. 3297

Related Topics

The Hindu Sunday Magazine / entertainment (general) / games

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.