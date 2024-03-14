The Sunday Crossword No. 3298

March 14, 2024 12:34 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST

Across

1 Shows articles needing revision (8)

5 Bows found in war chest (6)

9 Guiding bovine in German (8)

10 T-bone? Quite the opposite; it’s a rice dish (6)

11 Then I get how playing vuvuzela perhaps is epic (4,4,3,4)

13 Diana Ross’s colleague is kind of chicken (7)

14 Hide from ultimately hideous family (4)

18 This kind of jazz makes you leap back (4)

19 Great syrups for VIPs (7)

23 Bizarrely, some cheer tabloid (a number) (4,5,3,3)

24 Taking heads – extremely impatiently – ghastly husband, this Henry? (6)

25 Remove somewhat obese para, temporarily (8)

26 Drank heavily, like an ornamental fish? (6)

27 Easiest trips taking in Italy, in my view (2,1,3,2)

Down

1 Quit – and enlist once again? (6)

2 Charlie rests, then does housework (6)

3 Deliberately lose boxing match – no longer bold – waste (5,3)

4 Thinking ahead, men trim logs ornately (4-7)

6 Red Queen’s absorbing a bookworm? (6)

7 European capital’s underworld’s dark, they say (8)

8 Deputies’ reputations not good (5-3)

12 Samples including Everyman’s – I’m disgusted – pointless diversions (4-7)

15 Ethicist squirming, most uncomfortable (8)

16 Model and monarch in Iberian kingdom: bit of a dish? (8)

17 The quickest learners hurl foodstuffs at senior teachers (8)

20 Finally finishes plastic surgery with the sharpened tool (6)

21 Who speaks for author who’s pegged it in largish car(6)

22 Consume food – not seriously, you say? (6)