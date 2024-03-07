GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The Sunday Crossword No. 3297

March 07, 2024 12:05 pm | Updated 12:05 pm IST

Across

1 Brings in reductions – in confusion (10)

6 Characters in the picture Gladiator, for example (4)

9 They’re accompanied by country music and silence, bizarrely (4,6)

10 Woman, one looking unchanged in the mirror(4)

11 Defend vessel in contest (12)

15 Brought together, in a church service, English and Dutch (7)

16 Looking vacant, initially giving affected wave, His Majesty (7)

17 Flies to Niagara, taking in country (7)

19 Lead putting energy into public relations? Give up! (7)

20 Side on border; America in charge; take the consequences (4,3,5)

23 Three learners maintaining university is quiet(4)

24 Sloshing space, Asian? (7,3)

25 Give life to Lord (4)

26 This makes a button do its work? That’s sad (10)

Down

1 Everyman will start to specify afflictions (4)

2 Skipping intro, make-up of rock music’s smallest section? (4)

3 A joke that’s been told often? Told ten such, sadly (3,8)

4 Not identified, curiously mundane ... (7)

5 ... getting flat later in the day (7)

7 Comedian’s necessity: drink on the job, son (5,5)

8 Reportedly fake aches? Here’s some drinks! (10)

12 Six men we can corrupt; they’re Americans (3,8)

13 Fats Waller altered natural features (10)

14 Choosy, wanting item (10)

18 Not especially impressive batting statistic (7)

19 One choosing to be more generously proportioned? (7)

21 Ace! It’s flipping fizzy wine! (4)

22 Primarily, ferocious animal’s nasty gnasher? (4)

Solution No. 3296

Solution No. 3296

Related Topics

The Hindu Sunday Magazine / entertainment (general) / games

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.