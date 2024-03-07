The Sunday Crossword No. 3297

March 07, 2024 12:05 pm | Updated 12:05 pm IST

Across

1 Brings in reductions – in confusion (10)

6 Characters in the picture Gladiator, for example (4)

9 They’re accompanied by country music and silence, bizarrely (4,6)

10 Woman, one looking unchanged in the mirror(4)

11 Defend vessel in contest (12)

15 Brought together, in a church service, English and Dutch (7)

16 Looking vacant, initially giving affected wave, His Majesty (7)

17 Flies to Niagara, taking in country (7)

19 Lead putting energy into public relations? Give up! (7)

20 Side on border; America in charge; take the consequences (4,3,5)

23 Three learners maintaining university is quiet(4)

24 Sloshing space, Asian? (7,3)

25 Give life to Lord (4)

26 This makes a button do its work? That’s sad (10)

Down

1 Everyman will start to specify afflictions (4)

2 Skipping intro, make-up of rock music’s smallest section? (4)

3 A joke that’s been told often? Told ten such, sadly (3,8)

4 Not identified, curiously mundane ... (7)

5 ... getting flat later in the day (7)

7 Comedian’s necessity: drink on the job, son (5,5)

8 Reportedly fake aches? Here’s some drinks! (10)

12 Six men we can corrupt; they’re Americans (3,8)

13 Fats Waller altered natural features (10)

14 Choosy, wanting item (10)

18 Not especially impressive batting statistic (7)

19 One choosing to be more generously proportioned? (7)

21 Ace! It’s flipping fizzy wine! (4)

22 Primarily, ferocious animal’s nasty gnasher? (4)