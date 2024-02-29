ADVERTISEMENT

The Sunday Crossword No. 3296

February 29, 2024 02:09 pm | Updated 02:09 pm IST

Across

7 Note you’ll hear: warmer Mexican fare (6)

8 I’m persuasive. Like a milkshake? (8)

9 Cryptic clue for wolf – or pheasant, perhaps (8)

10 Meal measures up perfectly? To some extent (6)

11 In Korean capital, lacking energy, scoff seeing sweet potato pie, etc (4,4)

12 Singular hawker, we’re told, dined – but not at home (3,3)

13 Old French president concealing origins of affaire involving starlet: sauce! (11)

18 With teetotaller absent, brunette prepared something with rye (6)

20 Clown to stagger back: source of clip-clop sounds? (8)

22 Put lid on whisky (6)

23 Everyman ‘a hilarious person’, did you say? That’s ... sweet(3,5)

24 Good job that’s how some like their steak (4,4)

25 Northern Europeans’ roots (6)

Down

1 Some paratha, ricotta and a kind of bean (7)

2 Rice and this curry can be arranged for Leonardo da Vinci! (8)

3 Booze; aroma: roses – or latterly, oak, primarily? (6)

4 Mostly chocolatey dessert? In other words ... it includes lamb (8)

5 Form an attachment to rice, perhaps (6)

6 Languish with idiot having assembled something for pasta sauce (4,3)

8 I sailed oceans meandering to find Riviera speciality (6,7)

14 Initially lacking punch (initially lacking): long time to get something to eat(8)

15 Not finishing various starters of Italian endives, dressed like some tomatoes (3-5)

16 Attractive people that are often fuzzy and usually stoned (7)

17 Ship that may contain broccoli (7)

19 Grit that’s used for storing wine (6)

21 Characteristic of Leicester ...? How to characterise some grins? (6)

Solution No. 3295

