The Sunday Crossword No. 3295

Across
1 Producing a lot of fear? Very much (10)
6 Milky duck, mate? (4)
9 Around forest, finally decomposing, socks that’ll feed plants (6,4)
10 Time flying saucer returned to give us something to eat (4)
12 Incognisant – unsettled – backing (11)
15 Long time back, Everyman’s included as potential success (7)
16 I’m surprised seeing Frenchman with salad, as a rule (4,3)
17 How you may draw back, wanting time: mistakenly (2,5)
19 Is the writer tucking into fish somewhere on the Med? (7)
20 Blow a fuse, as you did with News of the World, Mr. Murdoch? (4,4,3)
23 Seabird or two, as we can hear (4)
24 Hot Priest, we’re told, achieved a noisy mode of transport (10)
25 Soft, incredibly lustrous kimono at the outset? (4)
26 Who shouted ‘Eureka!’ and screamed ‘Hi!’ running around? (10)
Down
1 Appreciates accommodation (4)
2 Gross dollop of Béarnaise (4)
3 Part of salad board in actor’s space (8,4)
4 Get mad? Aunt rethinks anger at heart (7)
5 Monarchy taking part in raffle: so thoughtful! (7)
7 Academic reimagined islets – to no avail (10)
8 Raw, one careens with luge and sweats, perhaps (10)
11 Terrible scene, woven on goddam weaving device (4,3,5)
13 Cricketers botched friendlies (10)
14 Aloof crossword setter’s public image, ultimately: awful (10)
18 Hoofed mammals travelled to this place in East London (3,4)
19 Language used when specifying a kind of bath (7)
21 Nail that may be put to use in stable (4)
22 Most of cheek in undergarments (4)
