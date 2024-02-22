The Sunday Crossword No. 3295

February 22, 2024 01:23 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST

Across

1 Producing a lot of fear? Very much (10)

6 Milky duck, mate? (4)

9 Around forest, finally decomposing, socks that’ll feed plants (6,4)

10 Time flying saucer returned to give us something to eat (4)

12 Incognisant – unsettled – backing (11)

15 Long time back, Everyman’s included as potential success (7)

16 I’m surprised seeing Frenchman with salad, as a rule (4,3)

17 How you may draw back, wanting time: mistakenly (2,5)

19 Is the writer tucking into fish somewhere on the Med? (7)

20 Blow a fuse, as you did with News of the World, Mr. Murdoch? (4,4,3)

23 Seabird or two, as we can hear (4)

24 Hot Priest, we’re told, achieved a noisy mode of transport (10)

25 Soft, incredibly lustrous kimono at the outset? (4)

26 Who shouted ‘Eureka!’ and screamed ‘Hi!’ running around? (10)

Down

1 Appreciates accommodation (4)

2 Gross dollop of Béarnaise (4)

3 Part of salad board in actor’s space (8,4)

4 Get mad? Aunt rethinks anger at heart (7)

5 Monarchy taking part in raffle: so thoughtful! (7)

7 Academic reimagined islets – to no avail (10)

8 Raw, one careens with luge and sweats, perhaps (10)

11 Terrible scene, woven on goddam weaving device (4,3,5)

13 Cricketers botched friendlies (10)

14 Aloof crossword setter’s public image, ultimately: awful (10)

18 Hoofed mammals travelled to this place in East London (3,4)

19 Language used when specifying a kind of bath (7)

21 Nail that may be put to use in stable (4)

22 Most of cheek in undergarments (4)