The Sunday Crossword No. 3294

February 15, 2024 01:15 pm | Updated 01:15 pm IST

Across

1 Highest in command initially skirts the issues (6)

4 Set point – fantastic – let’s pick up the pace (4,2,2)

9 Clergyman rejected nonsense by idiot (6)

10 Taunt accepted by Dad in France, English being distinguished (8)

12 No, I engendered flipping contempt(8)

13 Sleep with partners in largish numbers (6)

15 Refuse to camp: hope for resort and welcoming spa at the outset (7,4)

18 Delivering while almost asleep (8,3)

21 More painful part of stomach, i.e. reticulum (6)

22 When irritated, interfere after rector’s left one of the Canaries (8)

24 Something African National Congress tabled in opposing Nationalists primarily? (8)

25 Punctilious Detective Inspector leaves area (6)

26 Fantastic Island that can be seen in comics (8)

27 In the East End, he got up and wiped out? (6)

Down

1 Audio kit packeted ham-fistedly (4,4)

2 Kind of tense, drive over island for meat (8)

3 Everyman, perhaps mad, drew otters dancing (9,6)

5 Even movement of the ocean reported (4)

6 Carton half open, reptiles scurrying: nasty thing to receive in the mail (6-3,6)

7 Drinks slowly in harbours (6)

8 The Ivy’s serving tripe – but only starters, I believe (6)

11 Loading area in which you might go bust (7)

14 Parts of beans that are used for worship (7)

16 Institute enshrined in the law finally validates insurance documents (8)

17 Got to camp (8)

19 Cowboys use these in Dallas so sparingly (6)

20 Exercise in the gym? Don’t look so sad (4-2)

23 Up to now, Romeo not seen in comfy spot (4)

Solution No. 3293

Solution No. 3293

