The Sunday Crossword No. 3293

February 08, 2024

Across

1 Directions announced for seamstress and farmer somewhere in London (4)

3 This may show you a rainbow meandering for certain (10)

9 Organiser of libraries said to be somewhat wet (4)

10 No longer enjoying Pink Floyd album? Crazy (3-3-4)

11 Scarce enough to manage? Take a new approach (6,6)

15 Footwear? They’ve got cloven hooves! (7)

16 Hide in quarter of Greek island? (7)

17 Caretaker sent back copper and silver vessels (7)

19 It might be some homework, Chuck (7)

20 Fashionista puts on bridle, saddle, etc? (7,5)

23 Conservative: I’m ready for my photo and something to eat (4,6)

24 Male host, agreeable – to some extent(4)

25 Lethargy resulting from some heated rows in Essex (10)

26 Behold: Detective Inspector’s flipping hero (4)

Down

1 Dresses cut outrageously – for this one? (10)

2 Duke included in inquiry about health? The nerve! (3,4,3)

4 Carries out belongings (7)

5 Contemptible sort oversees conveniences for motorists (but not residents) (3,4)

6 What may be seen all around Lancashire? (11)

7 Everyman had to take on assistant, one dealing with email etc (4)

8 Nightingale’s wings in site of literary murder (4)

12 Fidgety recluse agog, seeing Hollywood big-shot (6,5)

13 Had fun? Noted (10)

14 Gentle swab for treatment somewhere in India (4,6)

18 Guide is glib, high-flying type (7)

19 A printmaker has these urges (7)

21 Lamb and Teddy regularly tucked up (4)

22 Sport unleashing mammoth opponents, primarily? (4)

