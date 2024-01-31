GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The Sunday Crossword No. 3292

January 31, 2024 07:00 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST

Across

1 Wild excitations and thrills (11)

9 Slice of Kashmiri cottage cheese (7)

10 After November, say, one’s eaten more crackers (7)

11 Nick wanting direction, disheartened, embracing Conservatives’ leader (5)

12 Make music, sad and quiet (4,4)

14 Record me in retreat: ‘One denies responsibility’ (10)

15 It’s a flipping sparkling wine (4)

17 Compulsion to cleanse failing to start (4)

19 In advance, rustling up salad of rock pigeon (10)

21 Poignant, timeless article describing female relative (8)

23 King and queen on a Swedish coin (5)

25 Opera’s musicians including Dutch thinker (7)

26 Boiling fruit for exciting social engagement(3,4)

27 Fiancé and messy bo’sun bathed (7-2-2)

Down

1 Prompts marksmen to find targets here, did you say? (7)

2 Vietnamese festival that starts year offspring mostly accepted in irritable fashion (8)

3 Medical procedure that follows whiskey? (1-3)

4 Secret kind of trick (10)

5 Sound of disapproval twice at the outset, Everyman’s one to be taught a lesson (5)

6 Old rakes initially wearing smart clothes: they’re after wives (7)

7 Female relative, imperious, departs; merriment stifled at first (13)

8 Source of refreshment befuddled king and writer(8,5)

13 In a Nissan, the writer’s on island somewhere in S Pacific (10)

16 Time for quiet: pet dog becomes talking animal (8)

18 Grand old university buffet offering Hungarian stew (7)

20 Pick out one very good behind (7)

22 Newspaper X (5)

24 Country. Habitable ...? African desert, primarily! (4)

Solution No. 3291

Solution No. 3291

Related Topics

The Hindu Sunday Magazine / games / entertainment (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.