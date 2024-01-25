ADVERTISEMENT

The Sunday Crossword No. 3291

January 25, 2024 02:46 pm | Updated 02:46 pm IST

Across

1 Excellent timing’s provided by such sozzled comic at bars? (6,6)

10 Top spy is key (7)

11 Girl to have crush on is different(7)

12 Minimal cutting of purple aster(5)

13 Irrelevant fellow? (8)

15 Editor flipped about paper’s covering unreal spectacle (10)

16 Pronounced virtuous, married off (4)

18 As they say it, man-to-man combat’s involving a pair(4)

20 One that’s intended to be good moving to end of game room (10)

22 Unaware, as session’s incomplete? Have second thoughts (8)

24 Newspaper not paying for articles? (5)

26 Technology adopted by one born in retreat somewhere in Kenya (7)

27 Jazz fan with period of time in retirement for restful moments (7)

28 Book is describing a set heading west (towards town famous for cake) (12)

Down

2 In temper, find fault with weight(7)

3 Make minimal progress with book, magazine (4,4)

4 Mobile market’s announced (4)

5 Eats stuff including starter of arugula with son in places you’ll find rocket, etc (6,4)

6 Leafy greens. Cold. Tough. (5)

7 Primarily, someone who’s immersed, maybe making efforts racing? (7)

8 Weather system – horrible – often cold – crud! (8,5)

9 Unusually, cities are calm; find your way around again (13)

14 Pop star Cliff getting year with a Red Hot Chili Pepper? (5,5)

17 Eats? A contemptible type had seconds (8)

19 Greed’s a sin, a rector’s gathered (7)

21 Wagner piece? Tiresome, vacuous work (7)

23 With Everyman dropping in, family mostly uncomplaining (5)

25 Quinoa, garlic, chia, goji: finally, a ‘superfood’! (4)

Solution No. 3290

