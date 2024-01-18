GIFT a SubscriptionGift
The Sunday Crossword No. 3290

January 18, 2024 02:21 pm | Updated 02:21 pm IST

Across

1 Check section of fire insurance (4)

3 Old fellow satisfied, calm, drinking beer in reflection (10)

9 ‘As you’d say, the whole thing?’ ‘A few’ (4)

10 Questionably demand list separated into unconnected items (10)

11 Boredom beaten: dessert’s announced in fancy part of hotel (7,5)

15 Pickles plays the fiddle (7)

16 German, let down in the end, scowls and scowls (7)

17 Former lover takes care of spreads (7)

19 Foolish – as in, inefficient (in earliest stages) (7)

20 Germ attendee disseminated in public function (4-3-5)

23 Thrash musicians getting rich pastries (5,5)

24 Relish with which duck and root vegetable knocked back (4)

25 Inadequacy shown by nephew wearing suit in untidy state (10)

26 In announcement, apprehend – in the main? (4)

Down

1 Revolted by former First Family: they’re in the White House Garden (4,6)

2 Everyman’s to act as chair? That’s unreasonable (10)

4 Puzzles, games in play (7)

5 Amateur served up food somewhere in N Germany (7)

6 Authorizing, penalizing (11)

7 Loud, ultimately; lady ululating, primarily? (4)

8 Mask and whip (4)

12 Phone Empire about blockbuster(11)

13 Cautious ponder(10)

14 Claims señoras sit around (10)

18 Brood, feeling blue: you need a rest(3-4)

19 Not initially gaping, small canopies (7)

21 Second piece of recording equipment making racket(4)

22 Welsh actress taking part: Greek character(4)

Solution No. 3289

Solution No. 3289

