The Sunday Crossword No. 3289

January 11, 2024 01:10 pm | Updated 01:10 pm IST

Across

1 Curtail relaxation that includes brief prank (8)

5 Wholesaler offloading dodgy sole; I’m seeking something more substantial (6)

10 Cold blast, heading off for hot buttered food? (7)

11 24/7 drama, two Poles given crown (3-4)

12 Weariness concerning, you and I said (5)

13 No, outlive inferior – as part of this? (9)

14 In recompense, arranged for attendance everywhere (12)

18 Latest: nephew that is detained by nuns for causing trouble (12)

21 Implausibly cheers up touring large tomb (9)

23 Lost in fantasies regularly, abstracted at first (2,3)

24 To some extent, fear a cheesy auricular annoyance (7)

25 Volunteering work repeatedly trendy: good (7)

26 Starters of niçoises: endives cored, stale, curl up (6)

27 Hide, hold back, becoming more emaciated (8)

Down

1 Leaves, getting reprimand (6)

2 Turns down incentives including bit of nepotism (6)

3 Resort with Everyman, from the outset, nagging people to fix things (9)

4 ‘We’re N.I.C.E. Health questionable? Exercise!’ (9-5)

6 Believer in growth industries, partly (5)

7 Lazy type rising, transfixed by a TV showing foreign nationals (8)

8 Regretted sports lesson having torn around centre field in the end (8)

9 One that’ll go off, but won’t hit the roof? (6,8)

15 Impression is a success (9)

16 Physicist in 90s, sprightly (8)

17 Staves conferred extremely piously to represent elevated status, primarily? (8)

19 Anglo-Saxon meeting with keen Spanish affirmation in old Italian town (6)

20 Car, old sausage (6)

22 This describes something healthier in the pub (2-3)

Solution No. 3288

