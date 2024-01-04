The Sunday Crossword No. 3288

January 04, 2024 12:20 pm | Updated 12:20 pm IST

Across

1 Audibly gawps in flight(6)

4 Careful now, girlfriend (6)

8 Liz seen by the French border in holy town (9)

9 £1,000 in German currency (5)

ADVERTISEMENT

11 Those seen in total swelter, sore, endlessly struggling? (4,9)

13 Knowledgeable, listening to the radio (5,2)

14 Requisitions fruity drinks (7)

16 I will leave banlieue swirling in clouds (7)

18 Revolted by Harry offering flower (3,4)

20 It’s enumerated poorly? (13)

23 Abrupt, harsh split(5)

24 S. American, somewhat peculiar gent, in essence (9)

25 Journalist with ‘no weight’ rejected: fair? (6)

26 Commercial extremely detailed on Bravo. ‘Extremely’? (6)

Down

1 Help to circumvent bachelor’s woeful utterances (4)

2 Appelation reckoned to indicate something’s authentically ‘natural’, primarily? (7)

3 Doddery older mole, one that’s admired by others (4,5)

4 During first half of supper, DMs me about desserts (6,8)

5 Group of rowers fed, we can hear(5)

6 Here you may store socks and pants (7)

7 Time to cut – and put to rest – uninspired play (3,7,4)

10 Fragment of asteroid? Is asteroid bringing cataclysm? (8)

12 Comedians cancel date with a hint of shame (5-3)

15 England having wet weather, pervasive liquid finally permeated (9)

17 Trouble: bishop lived up to expectations (at first) (7)

19 Thrice, Everyman having temperature taken, being old (3-4)

21 Arles, Rouen regularly ignored; it’s all been seen before (2-3)

22 Rosemary? That lady’s bold (4)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.