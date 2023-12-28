The Sunday Crossword No. 3287

December 28, 2023 02:02 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST

Across

1 Crazy fool had the quinoa? (6,4)

6 An additional additional note, as may be found on your phone (4)

9 Often visits and scorns (10)

10 Protest when flipping Everyman welcomed into party (4)

11 Acquired, or was able to acquire, bread? (6,1,5)

15 Lights a fire under section of concert orchestra (7)

16 Indonesian island adopting English language (7)

17 Conclude with refusal: hell! (7)

19 Distressing figure in Old Testament? (7)

20 Sat idly; doctor had urged test (8,4)

23 Exiled loser Bonaparte’s abode, primarily? (4)

24 Breaching front, head of infantry landed; at ease (10)

25 Beating a retreat, run into swarm (4)

26 Ask her out, possibly to take in a little open country (5,5)

Down

1 Perhaps displays impatience, for beer’s essential (4)

2 Performs part of New Testament (4)

3 Recklessly, rather soon, Jack’s accepted problematic gift (6,5)

4 Pals seen as weekend begins? (7)

5 Add one’s voice again, almost too late – bravo! (7)

7 I take it before supper to begin with? Um, very well (10)

8 Summer garb, close-fitting, topless: vision, but not perfect (5,5)

12 Nick castled unwisely, cause of abrupt end in board game (11)

13 Rough grittiness, displaying most fibre (10)

14 Rewarding academic, second ‘character’ from High Table (10)

18 Lear’s daughter, stuck between ducks, leaves (7)

19 Unconventional artist painted a daïs turquoise in parts (7)

21 Couple, trim (we’re told) (4)

22 Regularly – often – tea is cheese (4)

