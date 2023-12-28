GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The Sunday Crossword No. 3287

December 28, 2023 02:02 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST

Across

1 Crazy fool had the quinoa? (6,4)

6 An additional additional note, as may be found on your phone (4)

9 Often visits and scorns (10)

10 Protest when flipping Everyman welcomed into party (4)

11 Acquired, or was able to acquire, bread? (6,1,5)

15 Lights a fire under section of concert orchestra (7)

16 Indonesian island adopting English language (7)

17 Conclude with refusal: hell! (7)

19 Distressing figure in Old Testament? (7)

20 Sat idly; doctor had urged test (8,4)

23 Exiled loser Bonaparte’s abode, primarily? (4)

24 Breaching front, head of infantry landed; at ease (10)

25 Beating a retreat, run into swarm (4)

26 Ask her out, possibly to take in a little open country (5,5)

Down

1 Perhaps displays impatience, for beer’s essential (4)

2 Performs part of New Testament (4)

3 Recklessly, rather soon, Jack’s accepted problematic gift (6,5)

4 Pals seen as weekend begins? (7)

5 Add one’s voice again, almost too late – bravo! (7)

7 I take it before supper to begin with? Um, very well (10)

8 Summer garb, close-fitting, topless: vision, but not perfect (5,5)

12 Nick castled unwisely, cause of abrupt end in board game (11)

13 Rough grittiness, displaying most fibre (10)

14 Rewarding academic, second ‘character’ from High Table (10)

18 Lear’s daughter, stuck between ducks, leaves (7)

19 Unconventional artist painted a daïs turquoise in parts (7)

21 Couple, trim (we’re told) (4)

22 Regularly – often – tea is cheese (4)

Solution No. 3286

Solution No. 3286

Related Topics

The Hindu Sunday Magazine / games / entertainment (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.